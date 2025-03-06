Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Where To Find Cautious Cheater’s & King’s Die

While not the best possible dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the Cautious Cheater’s Die and the King’s Die are still some of the most useful dice in the game — the Cautious Cheater’s Die very commonly rolls 1 or 5, two numbers that can be scored every roll. The King’s Die is the opposite and is more likely to roll every other number. You can find both dice in Trosky Castle in the starting region of the game, and both of them respawn. Here’s where to find them.

If you are looking for the best possible set of dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 check out our guide here.

Cautious Cheater’s Die Location

Steal the dice from the unlocked locker in the corner of Ulric’s room.

A die modified by an expert. It is precisely loaded, but also inconspicuous. More likely to roll 1s or 5s.

Found in a chest in Chamberlain Ulric’s bedroom in Trosky Castle. This area becomes available to explore after completing the quest ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls‘ and is free to explore if you’ve begun the side-quest ‘Demons of Trosky‘. To find the bedroom, go to the southwest tower kitchen and take the stairs up two floors.

On the floor with the table and sitting area, go to the locked door opposite the stairs. This is the Chamberlain’s bedroom door. It has a [Hard] difficulty lock. You can rob the key off a servant or lockpick inside.

Inside the room, go to the back-left corner and rob the wooden locker. It contains a Cautious Cheater’s Die that will respawn every 7 days — you can also exit the region and return to make the dice respawn faster.

King’s Die Location

Go to the shrine at the top floor of the east Trosky Castle tower to find this chest.

An anointed head has no need of a loaded die, since he is always right and can never lose. Better chance of rolling 2s, 3s and 4s.

A King’s Die is another rare dice that more often rolls 2s, 3s, and 4s — all non-scoring numbers that can be useful with the right dice rolls. You can also find this die in a chest at the top of Trosky Castle — it is located at the top of the east tower. Go to the chapel at the top of the long winding staircase, then enter the shrine. In the corner, there’s a [Very Difficult] chest that contains a King’s Die.

You can rob the keys off Father Nicodemus or lockpick the chest. Like the previous die, it will always respawn here. You can also buy this die easily off a vendor in the Kuttenberg region. Early in Kuttenberg, you’ll find the Devil’s Den tavern. Talk to Smolka the vendor at the nearby Bathhouse. He will sell the King’s Die and will restock after a few days.

The King’s Die might be one of the worst dice in the game on its own, but if you collect a full set of six, you’ll almost always roll numbers you can score with in dice.