Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Win At Dice Easily

Dice is a complicated game when you first start Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Like Poker, it’s all about selecting a “hand” and beating your opponent with higher scoring combinations of dice numbers. You can roll as many times as you like, as long as you have a playing set of numbers — and it’s all a little tricky, until you figure out a method to break this game wide open. You can easily win Dice by collecting a full set of cheat dice that aren’t really cheat-y at all. Selecting your own dice is encouraged, and these special dice will automatically always roll a 3. You can collect these dice from enemy bandits, but the easiest way is to just buy them.

If you buy a set of six of these dice, you’ll (almost never) lose another game of dice. This guarantees a roll of three so as long as you have these dice, you’ll always roll playing hands you can keep scoring forever. Here’s how to get the dice and how to use them.

Saint Antiochus’ Die | Location Guide

Saint Antiochus’ Die is a playable die you can play in any Dice gambling game. The dice always lands on 3 when rolled. You can select six die and roll them — if you have a full set of this die, you’ll be able to claim them all for 2,400 points per hand, per turn. Each die always lands on a 3. So you’ll always, 100%, get six 3s per hand.

Essentially, this makes you an unbeatable dice gambler. It isn’t even gambling at this point. You’re guaranteed to win. And it’s extremely easy to collect a full set of six.

Go to the Troskowitz Inn in the village of Troskowitz, the starting town, and find the Hired Hand NPC that’s playing Dice . There’s a Dice game here you can play, but you’ll need to wait for the Hired Hand to stop playing dice.

in the village of Troskowitz, the starting town, and find the NPC that’s playing . There’s a Dice game here you can play, but you’ll need to wait for the Hired Hand to stop playing dice. You can Pickpocket or Rob the Saint Antiochus’ Die from this Hired Hand. Wait for them to leave the game and walk away before attempting to pickpocket.

or the from this Hired Hand. Wait for them to leave the game and walk away before attempting to pickpocket. The die is ALWAYS carried by this NPC. You may need to pickpocket the front pocket twice (the lower options when pickpocketing) before the Saint Antiochus’ Die appears.

carried by this NPC. You may need to pickpocket the front pocket (the lower options when pickpocketing) before the Saint Antiochus’ Die appears. The die will reappear after 1-2 days of in-game time. You can also sneak into his room to pickpocket or knock him out by choking. If you perform a knockout, lure him outside his room (He stays on the second floor of the inn) and perform a nonlethal takedown outside. You’ll find the Die on his body.

This dice set makes you unbeatable at dice and makes a confusing game a whole lot easier to manage. Getting a full set is also possible just by exploring the world — bandits will often be carrying these dice, so you don’t necessarily have to rob from this single NPC all day. But if you’re looking for an easy method to earn lots of free money, collecting a set of these dice basically guarantees you a winning streak.