Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Don’t Miss These Secret Perks

Earning more perks through these secret methods in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

The first Kingdom Come: Deliverance featured hidden secret perks your character could unlock by picking herbs or hunting down enemy mercenaries — they’re an entirely optional activity, but each perk you get makes survival in medieval times just a little bit easier. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has its own set of secret perks to discover. By picking pockets or riding your favorite horse, you’ll get significant upgrades to your abilities. Here’s what to do and what you’ll earn.

Secret Perks Explained

Secret perks are special buffs you’ll earn by completing in-game activities — these perks are not unlocked through skill points or by leveling up. Instead, you’ll need to complete a secret activity to earn the buff. These perks are permanent boosts that will increase your stats, give you more cash, or just improve your stamina.

Here’s a list of all the secret perks we’ve found so far. If you’re looking for perks that are worth unlocking early, you’ll want to get useful skill combos like Leg Day (boosts Strength for picking Herbs) or Heracles (increases charm the higher your Strength stat) — or completing important quests like Combat Training 1 which show you the basics of swordfighting. You’ll need every little boost you can get to overcome the many, many challenges of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Secret Perks List

To unlock secret perks, complete the activities listed below. There may be more secret perks, so we’ll add any additional hidden perks we find.

Resistance (Survivalism): This perk is unlocked by collecting herbs in the wild. By collecting enough poisonous herbs, you’ll unlock Resistance — this increases your Vitality stat by +2.

Harvester (Blacksmith): Unlocked by performing the blacksmith minigame often. This perk gives a permanent buff — all Heavy Weapon attacks and blocks will cost 10% less stamina.

Lab Dweller (Alchemy): Brew 20 potions to unlock this secret perk. Causes the effects of potions to last longer.

Sticky Fingers (Thievery): Unlocked by pickpocketing NPCs successfully — you’ll need to steal an item with a high value. This perk rewards you with bonus Groschen for every successful pickpocket.

Good Old Pebbles (Horsemanship): Unlocked by riding your starting horse Pebbles for 35km. This perk simply boosts your starting horse’s stats significantly.

Red Herring (Horsemanship): Similar to Good Old Pebbles, this perk is unlocked by riding Herring for 50km. Unlocking this perk boosts Herring’s stats significantly.