Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Get Your Horse | Early Mount Guide

A horse is an important thing in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Early in the game, you’ll lose your horse during an ambush — but it doesn’t have to be gone forever. You can find your horse and reclaim in once you’re finally able to start exploring the world map. The horse makes travelling the world map easier and faster, even if it is a second mouth to feed. The horse is worth finding as early as possible, exponentially increasing the range you can travel per day. Just don’t forget to take good care of it.

Your horse this time is Pebbles — the same horse from the first game — and if you know where to look, you can go get him back for free. Here’s where to go and what to do.

Where To Find Pebbles

Pebbles is lost at the very start of Kingdom Come 2 — but you’ll be able to find your trustee mount again if you go to the right village. Pebbles is temporarily lost during the second quest after an ambush at Rocktower. He’s located at a horse stable in a small village.

Pebbles is found in the village of Semine to the southwest of Treskowitz . Follow the road southwest to reach this village.

to the southwest of . Follow the road southwest to reach this village. From the entrance, go to the horse stable further southwest. There’s a field through the stable with multiple horses. As you enter the field, a prompt will appear for “Pebbles?“

Call out to Pebbles, then talk to the horse trader. Tell him Pebbles is your horse. He won’t believe you. You can choose to haggle or buy him back for 150 coin .

or buy him back for . You can also choose “Take a good look at me” to convince the trader. If you whistle, the horse will come to you and convince him.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to get Pebbles back for free without a cost. After the trader leaves, you can choose to mount and steal Pebbles

Stealing a horse is considered a crime. You’ll be wanted by villagers if you’re caught. It’s up to you if you want to deal with the consequences of stealing or just pay the money upfront.

What You Need To Know About Horses

Horses are your best companion — both for travelling and for combat. You’ll have a huge advantage when fighting while mounted, but you’ll put your horse in danger. Here’s a quick overview of what you need to know about horses.

Horses have three gaits — or speeds — that they’ll move at when travelling. Spurring your horse will increase its gait. Every horse has different stats, and training in Horsemanship will improve your handling with a horse.

Horses will automatically follow roads when travelling on paths — you don’t need to carefully manage their movement.

when travelling on paths — you don’t need to carefully manage their movement. Horses have their own inventory where items can be stored. Equip a horse with tack like a saddle, horsehoes, or even armor to improve them. Pebbles starts with nothing. Move items to the Horse’s saddlebag to equip them.

There’s a lot more to know about horses. You can call on your horse at any time with [Y / Triangle] and you can fight on horses while mounted. Horses are not required for fast travel but using them to fast travel will drain their stamina and they require food just like you. You’ll move much faster, taking less time but using more resources. It’s a tradeoff you’ll need to decide on for yourself.