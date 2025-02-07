Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Get A Free Knight’s Sword

An extremely useful weapon is free for the taking in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The Knight’s Sword is almost twice as powerful as your starting sword but requires high strength and agility to use properly. The Knight’s Sword is totally free — you don’t have to steal it, you don’t have to kill for it, and you don’t have to dig up a shallow grave. The Knight’s Sword is literally sitting in the middle of a field — its attached to a skeleton, but that shouldn’t keep you from taking what belongs to you. Here’s where to find the Knight’s Sword and how to improve it with an early perk.

Where To Find The Knight’s Sword

To claim a free Knight’s Sword, go west of Troskowitz and reach Zhelejov Wagoner’s Inn. From here, travel northwest across the bridge, and then take the road north. The forest here is full of dangerous bandits, so move carefully and watch out. Here’s where to get a valuable Knight’s Sword — a weapon that’s actually worth keeping for a long time.

Past the bridge, you’ll normally encounter a camp of bandits — if you’re not prepared, they can be tough. More will be waiting on the road into the forest to the north. I recommend getting off your horse or shooting them with a bow if you don’t have good gear for a fight against multiple opponents at the same time.

Turn right at the small bridge and campsite, then go north until you find a path to the right of the road. Check the map location shown above for a more detailed location.

Take the road up the hill and turn right, heading for the small dead-end cliff with a large tree. Get close to locate the “Cross and Skeleton” POI. The Knight’s Sword is in the skeleton’s hand.

Knight’s Sword : Bladed – Short – Requires 18 Min Strength & 20 Min Agility

: Bladed – Short – Requires 18 Min Strength & 20 Min Agility Strength: 93

Quality: 100

Weight: 3.2

Price: 335.1

The Knight’s Sword is a powerful upgrade over your starting sword — it’s almost twice as strong as the Hunting Sword, and even if you don’t plan on using swords, it’s an extremely valuable weapon you can sell. It’s worth 335.1 Groschen.

The bag next to the skeleton has x30 Apples and x1 Fine Wine. Grab both and dry them out for a pretty great stock of food you can keep for a long time.

How To Make The Knight’s Sword Better

Many crafting perks improve weapons you’ve made yourself, but there’s an easier way. You can also use Craftsmanship skills to improve weapons you already have. To make the Knight’s Sword better right from the start of the game, unlock the Razor-Sharp perk under the Craftsmanship tab. At any Blacksmith you’ll find a Grindstone — this can be used to repair and sharpen bladed weapons.

With the perk unlocked, your weapon sharpened on a grindstone will gain a bonus effect to increase slashing damage by 10%. You’ll need to improve the quality of a weapon to 98% to unlock the bonus effect, and the effect will only last up to 75% quality or higher.

Using a Grindstone on pointed or bladed weapons makes them stronger and repairs them. Do this instead of paying for repairs or using a Repair Kit. Grindstones are found in every town, and you’ll find one in the Blacksmith work area in Tachov, where you’ll get the Blacksmith job. Getting that job is important and makes progression a lot easier early in the game, so there’s no reason not to use the Grindstone.