Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Unlock Master Strike

The most powerful combat skill in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is the Master Strike. This advanced ability gives you a totally unblockable attack that works on all enemies, but it is aggressively difficult to pull off — even when you know how to do it. The Master Strike is a special combat perk that only unlocks if you train with a special NPC, and you’ll need to increase your combat effectiveness before you have a chance against this guy.

The Master Strike is a skill that returns from the previous game, and some players swear by it while others struggle to score a single hit. The Master Strike is a little easier to perform in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, so unlocking it is very important — and even if you don’t plan on using it, the trainer will teach you other valuable combat techniques you’ll need to use often in the future. Here’s where to go to unlock the best skill in the game.

What Is Master Strike?

The Master Strike is a unique combat skill you can’t learn through perks or by leveling up — only a trainer NPC can teach you this skill. The Master Strike is a powerful ability that deals high damage to enemies. Better yet, this ability can’t be blocked or avoided by any level of enemy. You can fight the best swordsman in the game and still defeat him using the Master Strike.

Once the Master Strike is unlocked, it is activated by performing a Perfect Block and immediately attacking . It works like a Riposte, but it cannot be guarded against.

is unlocked, it is activated by performing a and . It works like a Riposte, but it cannot be guarded against. The timing for Perfect Block is improved as you level up your Swordsmanship skills.

The initial window for counterattacking after a Perfect Block is very, very tight. As you level up and increase your skills, the Master Strike timing window will become (slightly) longer.

How To Unlock Master Strike

Master Strike is taught by an NPC named Master Tomcat in the Nomads’ Camp settlement. He is a trainer that offers multiple combat training quests — and you probably won’t be able to beat him early in the game. To earn the Master Strike, you must win an actual duel against Master Tomcat.

To unlock Master Strike , travel to the Nomads’ Camp located northwest of Semine and far to the west of Zhelejov . It is found in a hidden forest ravine by the river.

, travel to the located northwest of and far to the west of . It is found in a hidden forest ravine by the river. There are two side-quests here — find Master Tomcat in the training area and he’ll offer to teach you combat techniques. Complete the side-quest Combat Training 1 to learn about Natural Combos and other advanced combat techniques.

Completing Combat Training 1 is possible for players of any level and can be accessed right at the start of the game. Master Tomcat teaches important skills you’ll want to learn to truly master sword-fighting, but his combo lessons can be applied to all weapons.

Complete Combat Training 1 to unlock Combat Training 2 . The second Combat Training quest is a true duel against Master Tomcat — you’ll challenge him, and he’ll fight for real. This isn’t a sparring session. Master Tomcat will fight back.

to unlock . The second Combat Training quest is a true duel against — you’ll challenge him, and he’ll fight for real. This isn’t a sparring session. Master Tomcat will fight back. If you defeat Master Tomcat and spare his life, you’ll unlock the Master Strike permanently. He’ll teach you how it works, but only if you can beat him.

and spare his life, you’ll permanently. He’ll teach you how it works, but only if you can beat him. Make sure that you DO NOT KILL Master Tomcat. If you kill him, he won’t be able to teach you the Master Strike skill.

T

T

Master Tomcat is a high-level opponent. Without proper armor, he can defeat you in just two or three hits. It isn’t likely you’ll be able to beat him early in the game without a whole lot of practice. If you want to unlock the Master Strike, return with better gear and more perks unlocked, then you can take him on and learn the most powerful skill in the game.