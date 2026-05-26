The Next Kingdom Come Deliverance Could Come Out By 2028 “If Everything Goes Right”

Everybody absolutely hopes everything goes right for Warhorse.

Warhorse Studios has set a release window for the next Kingdom Come Deliverance.

Warhorse’s communications director Sir Tobi said this in a recent video:

If everything goes right it comes next fiscal year, which means you don’t have to wait another seven years for another Kingdom Come.

That is good!

The fiscal year runs from Roman calendar April 1 to March of the following year. So, the release window for this next Kingdom Come Deliverance is sometime between April 1, 2027 to March 31, 2028.

And yes, Sir Tobi is pointing out that the first Kingdom Come Deliverance released in 2018, while Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 came out last year. It would definitely be an acceleration to go from seven Roman calendar years to only three or four.

But that does bring up some considerations for speculation. For example, this might be a smaller Kingdom Come Deliverance, and therefore not quite a Kingdom Come Deliverance 3.

Since they’ve started talking about it, we’ll wait for Warhorse to share all the details as they intend. If we’re lucky, they may share more as quickly as next month.