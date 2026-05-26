Korean Game Rating May Have Leaked LEGO Skylines

We can all sincerely hope this is the game that could rescue Paradox.

Korea may have unintentionally revealed Paradox Interactive’s saving grace.

The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea posted a rating for a game titled LEGO Skylines. The rating also credits Paradox Interactive as the publisher.

Of course, we can already guess from the title that this game is a crossover between LEGO and Cities Skylines. Paradox and developer Colossal Order can scale the graphics and gameplay back on their Skylines franchise that could fit all audiences – and even be ported to older hardware.

So while it isn’t guaranteed, there‘s a good chance Paradox made this for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One as much as Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Of course, we’ll have to wait for when Paradox makes this all official, and that could happen as soon as next month.

Paradox has had a rough time in the middle of this wave of industry layoffs. Its latest title, last year’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, has been a disaster for everyone involved.

We genuinely hope LEGO Skylines is what gets Paradox to bounce back.