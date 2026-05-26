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Korean Game Rating May Have Leaked LEGO Skylines

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We can all sincerely hope this is the game that could rescue Paradox.

Korea may have unintentionally revealed Paradox Interactive’s saving grace.

The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea posted a rating for a game titled LEGO Skylines. The rating also credits Paradox Interactive as the publisher.

Of course, we can already guess from the title that this game is a crossover between LEGO and Cities Skylines. Paradox and developer Colossal Order can scale the graphics and gameplay back on their Skylines franchise that could fit all audiences – and even be ported to older hardware.

So while it isn’t guaranteed, there‘s a good chance Paradox made this for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One as much as Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.  Of course, we’ll have to wait for when Paradox makes this all official, and that could happen as soon as next month.

Paradox has had a rough time in the middle of this wave of industry layoffs. Its latest title, last year’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, has been a disaster for everyone involved.

We genuinely hope LEGO Skylines is what gets Paradox to bounce back.

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