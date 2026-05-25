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Rumor: Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition Getting A Physical Switch 2 Release – And A Price Drop

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It would actually be a good Sonic birthday gift.

Dealabs’ billbil-kun may have confirmed some interesting new details on Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition.

Last March, Korea published a rating for the game without naming platforms. We know that the game already came to PS4. PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC.

Graczdari then claimed on April that the game is releasing on June 23, and it’s only for the Switch 2.

Billbil-kun confirmed Graczdari’s release date, saying that it’s timed for Sonic’s canon birthday. But he has other things to say.

Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition is coming to the Switch 2, and it’s even getting a physical release. But billbil-kun also claims that it’s US price is $ 49.99.

Of course, we know about Nintendo’s new policy on pricing digital vs. physical games. But 3rd parties get to make their own choices, and this sounds like a new permanent price drop in time for this release.

Billbil-kun also speculates that Sega could bring that Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition price drop to all the other platforms. No word for now on a possible Switch 2 upgrade pack, but that’s an opportunity for SEGA to delightfully surprise us.

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