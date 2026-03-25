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Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition Gets New Rating In Korea Last Month

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Sega at least has motivation to bring it to the Switch 2.

SEGA may be rereleasing Sonic Frontiers shortly.

As reported by Gematsu, Korea’s game rating agency published a new rating for Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition.

It received an All rating for all audiences. This is the Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) equivalent of ESRB’s E for Everyone rating.

What’s interesting about this is that it was part of a batch of games that was rated last February. So if you were wondering if this was sudden, Sonic Team has actually been working on it for some time.

Sonic Frontiers originally launched in 2022 and sold 3 million units in the following year. The game came to all platforms, including PS4 and PS5, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Sega could be planning an overhaul of the original, or it could just be repackaging it with all DLC. At least, SEGA has a reason to bring it to the Switch 2, which didn’t exist when the game originally launched.

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