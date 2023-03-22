Sonic Frontiers Officially Crosses 3 Million Sold Mark

Ask any fan of Sonic the Hedgehog, and they’ll tell you that when Sonic Frontiers was announced, they weren’t sure whether to have faith in Sonic Team and SEGA or not. After all, the developer/publisher didn’t have the best track record with the Blue Blur over the last several years. The last couple of mainline games were average at best and terrible at worst. The only exception is a certain fan-made game that SEGA helped release later on. But to the joy of millions, their newest title was fun and can be seen as a pillar for future titles with Sonic.

But how well has it done? As noted on Twitter, the game has officially crossed 3 million units sold. If you recall, it was already really close to three million by the end of 2022, and many agree that it’s possibly close to four million by now. We don’t know for sure because SEGA hasn’t updated its sales figures for the game since its initial announcement of its sales.

But, since we can say it crossed three million and is likely well above that by now, we can note how this makes it one of the most successful games with Sonic The Hedgehog ever. The person who tweeted also noted it’s one of the fastest-selling titles with Sonic ever. So props all around.

The other good news is that we already know that SEGA has approved a sequel and that the game’s director has already talked about what the game will be like in the abstract. For example, he noted how the game would have a bigger budget, which could lead to many things. Another thing he brought up is that he admitted Sonic Frontiers overreached on certain aspects. The story wasn’t as refined as he felt it could’ve been, and parts of the gameplay didn’t “fit” with other parts. That’s not to say he hated his own title, but he was willing to admit there were flaws, which gamers and critics admitted as they played it.

However, the thing to take away from all of this is that there was a successful title from Sonic Team that gamers and critics generally liked, and it sold millions. Many wondered if this would be the “last gasp” for the Blue Blur, and thankfully, that’s not the case. Add that to his live-action movies and animated series success in recent years, and Sonic will be around for a while.