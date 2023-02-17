Sonic Frontiers “Exceeded Expectations” Of Sega, Will Get Bigger Budget For Sequel!

Think about a project that you did where you got praised for the work you put into it. Didn’t that feeling put you over the moon? Did you want to do even more the next time so you could keep getting that praise? Many video game developers want to have that kind of cycle. First, they work hard on a video game. Then they release it. The game does well regarding sales and reception. Then they start on the next title and hope they get the same result. Sonic Frontiers was a title that felt like the “last big gamble” for the struggling franchise, yet Sonic Team pulled it off in spades.

On Reddit, a SEGA investor Q&A was posted. In it, the team answered questions about the title and noted that despite a slightly lower critical score than desired, the fans picked up the slack and ran with the game, making it a success:

“It’s true that the Metacritic Score was slightly lower than we expected, but the user’s score was very high. With that, we believe we have found a title that is widely accepted by a lot of people around the world. It’s to be believed that we can build more repeat sales of Sonic Frontiers through pricing, discounts and the recently announced DLC.”

The DLC for the game will include special modes and the ability to control new characters like Tails, Knuckles, and Amy.

But what about the future? The team noted that the game would get a “bigger budget” and account not only for the content that will be put into the game but giving the development team raises. Work on the title has already begun, and it will be interesting to see what is made to piggyback off the success of Sonic Frontiers.

On that front, we’ve heard many things from the game’s director about what we can expect from the sequel. He spent time on Twitter doing Q&As, and in them, he stated that the sequel title would be more refined when it arrived. He acknowledged that parts of the open world, story, and certain gameplay elements would be looked at so that they could be improved upon.

He also said that he might look at past games to see what they can do to improve the next one in meaningful ways.

So between this insight and the bigger budget, it could be that the next title for Sonic might be his biggest and best game yet.