Battlefield 2042 Season 4: Eleventh Hour Showcases The Final Specialist

Battlefield 2042’s launch was rocky. The game was criticized for a variety of reasons. But rather than give up on the game, DICE pushed on and continued to release new updates. Now that the title is in far better shape than what it launched in, those who are sticking around and tossing more hours into the gameplay can start preparing for the next season. We know that season four is nearly released, and while we still have to wait until the end of this month, a new gameplay trailer has been released showcasing what players can expect.

With this next season’s launch, players are going to get the last specialist added into the mix. If you don’t recall, we knew after this season that there was a focus on classes rather than specific specialists being added to the game. This specialist is named Camila Blasco, who is a recon. You’ll get a look at her character and some action-packed moments with Camila in this latest trailer upload. One of the key components for Camila is that players will get a new gadget called the X6 Infiltration Device. This will allow players to move around the area without being picked up through motion-based gadgetry.

That’s, of course, not the only addition being brought into Battlefield 2042. This upcoming season will also add a new battleground called Flashpoint. You’ll see plenty of areas of this map in the gameplay footage as well. But overall, Flashpoint is said to be in a rocky South African area. Likewise, we know that this update will also throw a few new weapons into the mix, which range from rifles, machine guns, and a shotgun.

Furthermore, we’re also getting a new vehicle called the CAV-Brawler vehicle which looks to hold a few players and can withhold plenty of damage. Again, all of this is shown in action within the latest gameplay trailer highlight, which we have embedded in the video above. Meanwhile, players will have to wait for the upcoming season to release on February 28, 2023. For those of you who have yet to pick up Battlefield 2042, the game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.