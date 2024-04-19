Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Might Not Break Your Mods

There is a massive boom right now for Fallout fandom. The video game franchise is seeing a resurgence of players all due to the live-action Amazon Prime Video series that came out this past week. However, you might be surprised to learn that there’s another reason you will be jumping back into Fallout 4. If you haven’t already caught the news, a next-gen update is arriving this month.

We knew that Bethesda was working on a next-gen update for the game. It’s taken them a bit longer than they had likely hoped, too. Since it was delayed, news broke recently that players on PCs and consoles should see the free update arrive on April 25, 2024. So, this coming week will mark a perfect opportunity to jump into the game either again or for the very first time.

However, since the news came out, there were some concerns that mods would be broken. In fact, that’s the whole reason we saw the delay of Fallout London. Many fans are waiting to see just how many mods for Fallout 4 will be removed due to this update. Fortunately, Bethesda expects that there won’t be as many broken mods as you might have expected.

Please note that some PC mods that rely on version-sensitive content may be affected. However, we've worked to minimize impact to the majority community mods. — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 19, 2024

Today, the folks over at Bethesda took to their X social media account and unveiled that some PC mods that rely on version-sensitive content may be affected. However, the teams are working to ensure that there is as minimal impact to majority of community mods as possible.

Meanwhile, for the likes of Fallout London, we might still have to wait for the all-clear from this team before we get the next official release date. If you don’t know what Fallout London is, this would be a game-sized DLC release coming into the marketplace on PC. Because it’s such a massive mod, there were concerns from the team that the next-gen update would destroy all their hard work shortly after its release. As a result, it’s a waiting game to see what this update ends up doing with the mod.