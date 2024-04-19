Second Season Of Amazon’s Fallout Show Confirmed

Fallout Season 2 has been confirmed.

The official Fallout Amazon show Twitter account shared this message:

“Wouldn’t want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we? See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2.”

Fallout premiered on Prime Video on April 10, 2024, with all eight episodes of the first season dropping all at once. Amazon revealed that the show turned out to be one of their top three most-watched original series ever, and the most watched season worldwide, since The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power.

The producers at Kilter Films made the tough decision to make the series in such a way that it would line up with the continuity of all the Fallout games. Working closely with Bethesda Game Studios, they were able to make a clear timeline where the show happens, and even created new lore that redefines the franchise’s history.

The combination of the show’s success, and their successful move in keeping the show canonical, has led to a huge uptick in people playing all those various Fallout games. Bethesda does continue to update live service titles Fallout 76 and Fallout Shelter, but their next title in the franchise won’t be coming for a while.

Some fans believe this is a sign that Bethesda was not able to capitalize on the show well, but of course, just producing a spinoff show like this was already a huge risk in itself. If Fallout turned out to have flopped, the conversation we would be having right now is how Bethesda could recover from it, if they’re ever making a new Fallout game again, etc.

We’ll discuss some spoilers for the show below. If you would rather see the show first, feel free to binge watch them on Prime now and catch up again here.

So the show’s finale was written in such a way that it has a satisfying ending, but there are clearly some unfinished threads and new stories to come away from it.

Lucy, with her view of the world completely shattered after learning the events that led to world war, and about her father Hank, joins her former foe The Ghoul, AKA Cooper Howard, as they both set out to find their families. Maximus became Knight Maximus in the Brotherhood of Fallen Steel, and Lee Moldaver manages to turn on her cold fusion reactor before she succumbs to her wounds.

Even this early, we have a motivation to learn what happens next, even if you’re not a fan of the video games. The Fallout games never addressed the details of how the world was destroyed by war, and now we have characters who are in a position to get some form of justice, or vengeance, from the people who made it happen.

We are not only motivated to see if Lucy and Howard will achieve their goals, but to see what other revelations we will get from this world’s past. This first season was announced in 2020, so it may take some time before we see that season 2. Perhaps by then we might actually have a Fallout 5 to co-promote it with, but either way, new and old fans certainly have a lot to look forward to.