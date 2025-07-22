Latest Mafia: The Old Country Trailer Gives Us Another Peek At Its Gameplay

There’s a lot of hype for Mafia: The Old Country. We’re excited to see what this franchise has in store, and hopefully Hangar 13 delivers. However, the latest trailer has dropped for you to dissect. It’s a small snippet of gameplay footage showcasing the different moments you can expect when you embark on this journey.

We know that the developers dialed things way back after Mafia 3. However, just because they scaled down doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of varied gameplay moments. This trailer shows that you have quite a bit of action and stealth to go through during the campaign.

Mafia: The Old Country – The Family Code: Mafioso Gameplay

Mafia: The Old Country’s latest trailer is another callback to how you’re joining a notable family. It’s not an easy cakewalk, and there will be times when the family will call upon you to clean up some messes. Just know that the messes you clean up, the family will pay back in kind.

If you haven’t been following this game, we’re going way back. Set in the early 1900s, players will step into the role of Enzo Favara. Escaping the intense labors of the Sciliy sulfur mines, you end up joining the Torrisi crime family. Despite whatever the family’s enemies might have, whether it’s iron gates, walls, or armed men, you need to ensure that nothing they have should make them feel safe.

You’ll get a glimpse of that in the latest trailer as our protagonist hunts down his enemies no matter the obstacles in his way. Whether that’s stealthily taking out guards of a courtyard or riding on horseback to catch up with a vehicle, Enzo is going above and beyond for the family.

That said, as mentioned, the developers did decide to scale down. Rather than sticking with the open-world aspect we’ve seen in Mafia 3, the studio opted for a condensed, linear experience. You can read more about their decision to back away from an open world gameplay experience right here.

Meanwhile, if you’re interested in picking this game up, currently Mafia: The Old Country is set to release on August 8, 2025. When it is released, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.