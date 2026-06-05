Xbox CEO Asha Sharma Discusses Gaming Hardware Crisis “We’re Not Talking About,” Believes They Shouldn’t Raise Prices On Helix

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma is sounding the alarm on what all gamers are worried about.

In a new interview with Bloomberg, Asha said this:

I think the most uncomfortable and surprising thing for me is what is happening in consumer electronics that we’re not really talking about.

I think that, you know, usually what happens at this point in a generation is your costs come down, right, memory storage, etc. Well, with AI memory and storage, costs are going up 2.75 x rather than 50% down just in my first 100 days.

It’s up 50% and I think it will continue to go up. And so the biggest challenge and opportunity is how do you make affordable products during that time.

When asked if she will have to raise prices on Project Helix, she replied:

… I don’t think you can raise prices through the hardware crisis that we’re seeing.

And so it will require fundamental change in terms of how we innovate and how we think about the business models and how we go bring this to market and we’re working on that.

It’s good to know at least one CEO isn’t giving up on affordable gaming.