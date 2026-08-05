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Square Enix Has Identified And Will Fix Loading Issues For Final Fantasy XIV On Switch 2

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Don’t let these launch issues deter you from trying the game out.

Square Enix is ready to make Final Fantasy XIV an enjoyable experience on the Switch 2.

A day after the platform launch, they made this announcement:

We have confirmed that in the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version, the loading time may take longer than usual when the screen fades to black in instanced duties.

Our investigation has confirmed that, when a player enters an instanced duty while surrounded by many characters, loading data will take longer than usual, which lasts until the player leaves the instance.

They also claim there are some situations where the game doesn’t reload data or clear cache to render quickly enough. Square Enix promises an update to fix these issues, but did not provide a turnaround time for it.

Social media impressions for Final Fantasy XIV on Switch 2 have otherwise been positive. Twitter user DXB-KNIGHT confirmed that the game runs with no lag, stutter or visible latency on handheld mode.  GVG has also praised the port in a recent video.

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