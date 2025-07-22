Most Anticipated Game Releases for Late 2025 & Early 2026

2025 is over halfway over, and we’ve had some memorable gaming experiences so far, including some that have come out very recently, like Donkey Kong Bananza. However, the rest of this year and early next year have some titles that you might want to check out as well!

#10 – Cronos: The New Dawn

Bloober Team demonstrated their ability to deliver AAA horror gameplay experiences with the Silent Hill 2 remake. Now, they had an excellent roadmap to work from with the game already a proven masterpiece. So, the question on quite a few of our minds is, can they pull it off again, but with something entirely their own?

Cronos: The New Dawn should provide the answer. This is the game that was in the oven alongside the time developers were working on the Silent Hill 2 remake. Tossed into a futuristic parallel universe, humanity was hit by a catastrophic event.

The few that survived are now tasked with going back in time to extract select individuals who perished. Of course, doing so means fighting off some horrific beasts that have claimed their spot on the top of the food chain.

#9 – Ghost Of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei is the follow-up to Sucker Punch’s masterpiece, and many have high hopes for it. In the game, you’ll play Atsu, a new “ghost” who seeks revenge on those who killed her father. She’ll go to the furthest northern regions of Japan to track them down and learn about many things along the way. The title is set 300 years after the last entry, which means you’ll have new weapons to wield, including guns, and all-new foes to face down with different tricks up their sleeves.

#8 – Metroid Prime 4

While we don’t have a release date yet for Metroid Prime 4, we know it’s coming out in 2025, and more than likely, coming out in the next few months. This is indeed the title that fans have been asking about since 2017, when Nintendo dropped an E3 trailer during the OG Switch’s launch year, and then had to reboot things due to lack of quality.

The game starts off with Samus Aran helping the Galactic Federation fight off space pirates and her old rival, Sylux, only to end up getting sucked into another dimension! Here, she’ll face new threats, gain new psychic powers, and more! The title apparently plays really well on the Switch 2, which will make it a system-seller for sure.

#7 – Ninja Gaiden 4

Sometimes, you just want to slice up things within an inch of their life. Does anyone else have that impulse? No? Okay. Anyway, Ninja Gaiden 4 is the latest entry in the beloved hack-and-slash series, but this time, things are getting cranked up to eleven thanks to Unreal Engine 5. This version of Japan has never looked so good, and that means the action, level design, and more will be on point like never before.

Before you ask, yes, Ryu Hyabusa is back, but he’s not alone. Another ninja is a focal point for this title, and they must work together to save Japan from a darkness that once again looms large over it.

#6 – Borderlands 4

Don’t you know that there “Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked?” Good, because Gearbox Software isn’t about to let this universe go off “into the sunset” without cranking out more epic action into it. Borderlands 4 is coming out soon, and it promises to not only “change the game” regarding its location, story, and so on, but to make the action even more insane, which we’re not sure is possible. They’ll try their best, though!

Regardless, you’ll have one of four characters to choose from, and then you’ll blast your way through enemy forces to save the day, get loot, get even more powerful guns, and then do more blasting. What’s not to love?

#5 – Pokémon Legends Z-A

Back to Nintendo we go, as we talk about a title that just got more information today. Pokémon Legends Z-A is the latest spinoff title from the mainline series, and this time, we’re going to Kalos via the redeveloped Lumiose City. Here, you’ll get to do multiple things, including joining a team that is meant to keep the city safe, while also joining a nightly battle royale tournament where you’ll face other trainers and attempt to get to the rank of “A!”

There will be plenty of Pokemon to catch, and that includes the mysterious Zygarde, who continues to roam around the city. What other adventures will you have in the game? You’ll find out on October 16th!

#4 – Silent Hill F

We’ll admit, just how much you’re hyped for Silent Hill F will vary, as the franchise hasn’t had the greatest of track records. However, the most recent trailer does seem to imply a “return to form” with its visuals and horror. Plus, the most recent remake of the franchise’s most beloved title did really well, so perhaps there is momentum to be had here.

The game focuses on a young woman named Hinako. Her small Japanese village suddenly becomes engulfed by a mysterious fog, and everything within it is now far more monstrous than it should be. Hinako must figure out what’s going on and come to terms with the darkness that dwells within.

Can you survive all that this place throws at you? You’ll find out soon enough…

#3 – The Duskbloods

Jumping now into a few titles from 2026 to possibly get hyped for, we honestly don’t know much about The Duskbloods. However, we know that it’s the latest game from the crew at FromSoftware, and that means that quality is almost assured. Just as important, the man behind the game has stated that this is the next evolution in what the team has been doing with its titles. Specifically, the shift from doing just single-player titles to doing more multiplayer and co-op games.

This unique game is a PvPvE title, where you’ll play as unique beings with special powers that will affect the world around them in various ways. Only time will tell if this is another classic from the studio.

#2 – Resident Evil: Requiem

We can’t forget about the next major installment to the Resident Evil franchise. Resident Evil: Requiem has a lot of fans hyped, with few details really available to dissect. So far, we know we’re stepping into the shoes of a newcomer for the series. Players will take on the role of FBI technical analyst Grace Ashcroft.

However, what makes this game just a little more enticing is that we’re going back. Set in Raccoon City, we’re going to investigate a series of strange murders. What’s left in the rumble after Raccoon City was struck and after Nemesis terrorized the area during its hunt for Jill Valentine? We honestly don’t know, but we’re eager to find out.

#1 – Marvel’s Wolverine…?

…it’s nice to have hope. Marvel’s Wolverine was something that was announced years ago with a brief teaser showing Logan at a bar and bearing his claws. Since then, we’ve gotten nothing. NOTHING!!! There have been all sorts of claims about the game, including from a leak that showed alleged in-game footage of what it might look like, but Insomniac Games themselves haven’t said a word.

Troubling? Yes. Especially since its last Spider-Man game didn’t hit all the best notes and left fans frustrated with how things were apparently cut just to do spinoff games. We all know that a Wolverine-focused game can be great if done right, but we don’t even know IF it’s coming out next year, so right now…all we have is the hope it delivers early next year.