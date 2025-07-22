Pokémon Go: Adventure Week Schedule and Bonuses

It’s time to get out and explore different environments, as the annual Pokémon Go Adventure Week is upon us.

Pokémon Go Adventure Week begins on July 29, at 10am and runs through until August 3, 2025, at 8pm local time. For the duration of the event, expect double XP for catching creatures, Toedscool to make its debut, along with a range of wild encounters and Timed Research tasks to get involved with.

Here is the full rundown of Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2025.

Pokémon Debuts

The Woodear Pokémon, Toedscool and its evolution, Toedscruel, will make their Pokémon Go debuts. Use 50 Toedscool Candy to evolve Toedscool into Toedscruel.

Event Bonuses

2x XP for catching Pokémon

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for two hours

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in different areas. Also, lucky Trainers may even encounter Shiny Wiglett for the first time.

Cities

Snubbull (may spawn as a Shiny)

Trubbish (may spawn as a Shiny)

Elgyem (may spawn as a Shiny)

Sizzlipede

Some Trainers might encounter:

Espurr (may spawn as a Shiny)

Forests or Grassland

Skwovet (may spawn as a Shiny)

Fidough

Smoliv (may spawn as a Shiny)

Tadbulb

Some Trainers may come across:

Toedscool

Mountains

Hippopotas (may spawn as a Shiny)

Drilbur (may spawn as a Shiny)

Rufflet (may spawn as a Shiny)

Some Trainers may find:

Gligar (may spawn as a Shiny)

Beaches or Water

Inkay (may spawn as a Shiny)

Mareanie (may spawn as a Shiny)

Dewpider (may spawn as a Shiny)

Sandygast (may spawn as a Shiny)

Wiglett (may spawn as a Shiny)

Field Research Tasks

Complete event-themed Field Research tasks to earn Stardust, Rare Candy, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Timed Research

Timed Research rewards include the following:

One Incense

Four Rare Candy

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Paid Timed Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing in your local currency,) you’ll be able to take part in event-exclusive Timed Research.

Timed Research rewards include:

Three Lucky Eggs

Four Rare Candy

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Beldum, Sandygast, Fidough and more

Adventure Week Ultra Ticket Box

The Adventure Week Ultra Ticket Box will be available from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) It includes an event ticket and three bonus Max Potions.