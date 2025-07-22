Pokémon Go: Adventure Week Schedule and Bonuses

It’s time to get out and explore different environments, as the annual Pokémon Go Adventure Week is upon us.
Pokémon Go Adventure Week begins on July 29, at 10am and runs through until August 3, 2025, at 8pm local time. For the duration of the event, expect double XP for catching creatures, Toedscool to make its debut, along with a range of wild encounters and Timed Research tasks to get involved with.
More Pokémon guides
Pokémon Go: Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios Max Battle Weekend Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: July Eggs-pedition Access Ticket and Reward Road Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: July Community Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: What is Hyper Training? | Answered | Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |
It’s tradition
Here is the full rundown of Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2025.
Pokémon Debuts
The Woodear Pokémon, Toedscool and its evolution, Toedscruel, will make their Pokémon Go debuts. Use 50 Toedscool Candy to evolve Toedscool into Toedscruel.
Event Bonuses
- 2x XP for catching Pokémon
- Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for two hours
Wild Encounters
The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in different areas. Also, lucky Trainers may even encounter Shiny Wiglett for the first time.
Cities
Snubbull (may spawn as a Shiny)
Trubbish (may spawn as a Shiny)
Elgyem (may spawn as a Shiny)
Sizzlipede
Some Trainers might encounter:
Espurr (may spawn as a Shiny)
Forests or Grassland
Skwovet (may spawn as a Shiny)
Fidough
Smoliv (may spawn as a Shiny)
Tadbulb
Some Trainers may come across:
Toedscool
Mountains
Hippopotas (may spawn as a Shiny)
Drilbur (may spawn as a Shiny)
Rufflet (may spawn as a Shiny)
Some Trainers may find:
Gligar (may spawn as a Shiny)
Beaches or Water
Inkay (may spawn as a Shiny)
Mareanie (may spawn as a Shiny)
Dewpider (may spawn as a Shiny)
Sandygast (may spawn as a Shiny)
Wiglett (may spawn as a Shiny)
Field Research Tasks
Complete event-themed Field Research tasks to earn Stardust, Rare Candy, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.
Timed Research
Timed Research rewards include the following:
- One Incense
- Four Rare Candy
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon
Paid Timed Research
For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing in your local currency,) you’ll be able to take part in event-exclusive Timed Research.
Timed Research rewards include:
- Three Lucky Eggs
- Four Rare Candy
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Beldum, Sandygast, Fidough and more
Adventure Week Ultra Ticket Box
The Adventure Week Ultra Ticket Box will be available from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) It includes an event ticket and three bonus Max Potions.