Pokémon Go: Eggs-pedition Access June Schedule and Bonuses

The Delightful Days Pokémon Go season will see the return of the Eggs-pedition Access event, bringing rewards to ticket owners throughout the month of June. Although Scopely are keeping the contents of the upcoming season under wraps, it’s guaranteed that the bonuses and Timed Research opportunities will continue, indicated by Eggs-pedition Access: June.

Keep in mind that tickets for the event will only be available to purchase from the in-game shop until June 10, 2025, at 8pm local time. Before you decide if you want to get involved, this guide has a breakdown of the rewards up for grabs during Eggs-pedition Access.

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) gain access to bonuses and Timed Research opportunities tied to the Eggs-pedition Access: June ticket. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before expiry on July 3, 2025, at 10am local time.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: June Community Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

June marks the return of Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access

Here are the rewards Eggs-pedition Access: June ticket holders can expect to earn.

Bonuses

The following bonuses will be available every day from when the ticket is purchased to July 3, 2025, at 10am local time.

One single-use Incubator awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day

3x XP awarded for your first catch of the day

3x XP awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day

Open up to 50 Gifts per day

Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag

Timed Research

Complete the Timed Research tasks to receive the following rewards:

15,000 XP

15,000 Stardust

Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box

From May 30, 2025, at 10am PDT, Trainers can purchase the Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$14.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) The box contains Eggs-pedition Access: June, July, and August tickets, along with 100 bonus PokéCoins. This offer will only be available in the Web Store until June 10, 2025, at 5pm PDT.

Apart from the aforementioned Delightful Days season of Pokémon Go, details of the June Community Day have been shared, propelling Jangmo-o into the spotlight for a limited-time. With that said, some bonuses go beyond the allotted time, including allowing for an additional Special Trade to be made for a maximum of three for the day and trades requiring 50% less Stardust.