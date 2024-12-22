Pokémon Go: January Community Day Event Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go has shared what the January Community Day will involve as the Grass Cat Pokémon, Sprigatito, takes center stage for a limited-time. This Community Day will see the developers try something new, which they will then re-evaluate going into the season following Dual Destiny and beyond.

The first Community Day of 2025 commences on January 5, from 2pm to 5pm local time. There are free and paid Timed Research opportunities, plenty of encounters with Sprigatito, and so much more.

Pokémon Go January Community Day rewards

Event Bonuses

Make the most of these bonuses during the three hour event:

3x Stardust for catching Pokémon

2x Candy for catching Pokémon

2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

The following bonuses are active from 2pm to 10pm local time:

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day

Trades will require 50% less Stardust

Featured Attack

Of course, Sprigatito is the featured Pokémon, but evolving it into Floragato during the event or up to five hours after will see you get a Meowscarada that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

Frenzy Plant:

Trainer Battles : 100 power

: 100 power Gyms and raids: 100 power

Flower Trick:

Trainer Battles : 30 power

: 30 power Gyms and raids: 75 power

Community Day Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Sprigatito Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete the Community Day-exclusive Special Research for even more rewards.

The rewards include:

Premium Battle Pass

Rare Candy XL

Three encounters with Sprigatito that have Dual Destiny-themed special background

Trainers that log in during January Community Day will receive Timed Research, granting an encounter with a Sprigatito that has a Dual Destiny-themed Special Background

Field Research Tasks

January Community Day-themed Field Research will be available, asking Trainers to catch Sprigatito in exchange for rewards such as:

Stardust

Great Balls

More encounters with Sprigatito

While exploring with the community, you may discover Field Research that leads to encounters with Sprigatito that have Dual Destiny-themed Special Backgrounds

Stickers

Event-themed stickers can be acquired by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Prior to the Community Day, there’s still an array of events to get stuck into. Currently, there’s a Holiday questline to participate in, before we transition to a New Year celebration.

