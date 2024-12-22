Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Pokémon Go: January Community Day Event Schedule and Bonuses

by

Sprigatito pounces onto the scene.

Pokémon Go has shared what the January Community Day will involve as the Grass Cat Pokémon, Sprigatito, takes center stage for a limited-time. This Community Day will see the developers try something new, which they will then re-evaluate going into the season following Dual Destiny and beyond.

The first Community Day of 2025 commences on January 5, from 2pm to 5pm local time. There are free and paid Timed Research opportunities, plenty of encounters with Sprigatito, and so much more.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: Charged Embers Hatch Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Holiday Part 2 Event Schedule, Debuts, and More | Pokémon Go: Holiday Part 1 Event Schedule, Debuts, and More | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokemon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

Pokémon Go January Community Day rewards

Event Bonuses

Make the most of these bonuses during the three hour event:

  • 3x Stardust for catching Pokémon
  • 2x Candy for catching Pokémon
  • 2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon
  • Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours
  • Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours
  • Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

The following bonuses are active from 2pm to 10pm local time:

  • One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day
  • Trades will require 50% less Stardust

Featured Attack

Of course, Sprigatito is the featured Pokémon, but evolving it into Floragato during the event or up to five hours after will see you get a Meowscarada that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

Frenzy Plant:

  • Trainer Battles: 100 power
  • Gyms and raids: 100 power

Flower Trick:

  • Trainer Battles: 30 power
  • Gyms and raids: 75 power

Community Day Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Sprigatito Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete the Community Day-exclusive Special Research for even more rewards.

The rewards include:

  • Premium Battle Pass
  • Rare Candy XL
  • Three encounters with Sprigatito that have Dual Destiny-themed special background

Trainers that log in during January Community Day will receive Timed Research, granting an encounter with a Sprigatito that has a Dual Destiny-themed Special Background

Field Research Tasks

January Community Day-themed Field Research will be available, asking Trainers to catch Sprigatito in exchange for rewards such as:

  • Stardust
  • Great Balls
  • More encounters with Sprigatito

While exploring with the community, you may discover Field Research that leads to encounters with Sprigatito that have Dual Destiny-themed Special Backgrounds

Stickers

  • Event-themed stickers can be acquired by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Prior to the Community Day, there’s still an array of events to get stuck into. Currently, there’s a Holiday questline to participate in, before we transition to a New Year celebration.

S

Recent Videos

Top 10 NEW Games of January 2025

Top 10 NEW Games of January 2025
10 HARD Horror Games That Will Make You Beg for Mercy

10 HARD Horror Games That Will Make You Beg for Mercy
BIG BETHESDA GAME REMAKE LEAKED? GAMESTOP GETS WORSE & MORE

BIG BETHESDA GAME REMAKE LEAKED? GAMESTOP GETS WORSE & MORE
10 UNDERRATED Games of 2024 You SHOULDN'T IGNORE

10 UNDERRATED Games of 2024 You SHOULDN'T IGNORE
10 Microtransactions in Video Games That BAFFLED Us

10 Microtransactions in Video Games That BAFFLED Us
10 Games That SUCKED in 2024

10 Games That SUCKED in 2024
10 Copycat Games That WERE ACTUALLY BETTER

10 Copycat Games That WERE ACTUALLY BETTER
10 Easter Eggs of 2024 That SHOCKED US

10 Easter Eggs of 2024 That SHOCKED US
20 Shameless Copycat Games NOBODY ASKED FOR

20 Shameless Copycat Games NOBODY ASKED FOR
Category: Tag: , , , ,