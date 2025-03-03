Pokémon Go: Power Up Ticket March Schedule and Bonuses

If you want to start the Pokémon Go Might and Mastery season on the right foot, the Power Up Ticket event taking place throughout March will do just that.

The Power Up Ticket lasts for a month, kicking off on March 4, at 10am to Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10am local time. For the entire duration that the event is live, Trainers can take advantage of various bonuses that grant boosts across the board. However, this is an entirely paid event, so you’ll have to whip out your wallet if you want to take part.

Power Up the Might and Mastery season

For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) gain access to bonuses and Timed Research opportunities throughout March, 2025.

Power Up Ticket: March will only be available to purchase via the in-game shop until March 11, 2025, at 8pm local time. The tasks associated with each Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10am local time.

Power Up Ticket March Bonuses

The following bonuses will be available every day from when the ticket is purchased until April 4, 2025, at 10am local time.

One additional Candy XL awarded to Trainers level 31 and up for completing Raid Battles and Max Battles.

3x XP awarded for your first catch of the day.

3x XP awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.

Open up to 50 Gifts per day.

Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs.

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag.

Timed Research

Timed Research will be live on March 4, 2025, at 10am to Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10am local time. Keep in mind that the rewards associated with the Timed Research must be claimed before the event comes to a close.

Complete the Timed Research tasks to receive these rewards:

8 Premium Battle Passes

2 Max Particle Packs

1 Lucky Egg

1 Star Piece

2 Fast TMs

2 Charged TMs

Power Up Ticket Ultra Ticket Box

Making a purchase of the Power Up Ticket Ultra Ticket Box via the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$14.99 will give you access to a Power Up Ticket for March, April, and May, along with other items.