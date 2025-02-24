Pokémon Go: March Community Day Classic Schedule and Bonuses

The Pokémon Go developers may have forgotten about Valentine’s Day, but they haven’t forgotten about the March Community Day Classic. Totodile, the Big Jaw Pokémon, will be the featured creature, along with numerous other bonuses.

The Community Day Classic is scheduled to take place on March 22, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time, but some bonuses remain active up to a week after the event shuts its doors.

Pokémon Go March Community Day Classic

Featured Pokémon

Totodile will appear more frequently in the wild, with the chance to appear as a Shiny

Featured Attack

Evolve Croconaw (Totodile’s Evolution) from the beginning of the event until March 29, 2025 at 10pm local time to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon

Hydro Cannon

Trainer Battles : 80 power

: 80 power Gyms and raids: 90 power

Special Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) enter the Totodile Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete the Special Research for even more rewards such as:

Premium Battle Pass

Rare XL Candy

3 encounters with Totodile that have a Special Background

More encounters with Totodile

Timed Research

Trainers that log in during the March Community Day Classic will receive Timed Research that awards an encounter with a Totodile that has a Special Background. You’ll even have an increased chance to encounter a Shiny Totodile for completing Timed Research.

Evolve Croconaw (Totodile’s Evolution) during the week following the event to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon

This Timed Research must be completed and rewards must be claimed before March 29, 2025, at 10pm local time.

Event Bonuses

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

Field Research

Catch Totodile to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Totodile, and more

If you are out exploring with your community, you may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Totodile that have a Special Background

PokéStop Showcases

Be on the lookout for Showcases at different PokéStops during the Totodile Community Day Classic

Event Bundles

Two Community Day bundles will be available via the in-game shop.