Pokémon Go: How to get 2025 World Championship Timed Research

Three Timed Research codes are up for grabs per Trainer.

The annual Pokémon Go World Championship is back for 2025 and the event will take place in Anaheim, California. Trainers will compete across three-days for a prize pool of over $2,000,000, the highest prize pool in the Championship Series circuit, and the title of Pokémon World Champion.

To get a code for this exclusive Timed Research, you must connect your Pokémon Trainer Club account to Twitch and watch the Pokémon Go World Championship live stream on Day 1, Day 2, or Day 3 for 30 minutes to receive the Twitch drops. The live stream dates and times are as follows:

Friday, August 15, 2025, from 9am PDT and running until the end of the day’s rebroadcast.

Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 9am PDT and running until the end of the day’s rebroadcast.

Sunday, August 17, 2025, from 9am PDT and running until the end of the day’s rebroadcast.

Once you’ve watched the stream for 30 minutes, you can claim the drop from your Twitch inventory. After claiming, go to rewards.pokemon.com and select View Inventory. Find the drop and select Show Code, which can then be redeemed via the Pokémon Go Code Redemption page.

Pokémon Go 2025 World Championship Timed Research rewards

Trainers who redeem Day 1’s live stream code by watching the event via the official Pokémon Go Twitch channel will get exclusive Timed Research that commemorates both Yekai0904, (the 2024 Pokémon Go World Champion,) and the Pokémon that helped him become a champion. The rewards on offer from this Timed Research include:

An encounter with a Skarmory (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny.)

An Elite Charged TM.

Trainers who redeem Day 2’s live stream code by watching the official Pokémon Go Twitch channel will get exclusive Timed Research focused on battling basics. Trainers will get to choose between the following reward encounters, all of which have the opportunity to be Shiny:

Team Option 1

Lapras

Sableye

Lileep

Team Option 2

Squirtle

Stunfisk

Inkay

Team Option 3

Sentret

Paldean Wooper

Wimpod

Additional Rewards

8,500 Stardust and more.

The third and final set of Timed Research requires you to tune in to any official Pokémon Go World Championship co-stream. Timed Research rewards for Day 3 include:

Pikachu wearing a varsity jacket.

Trainers that redeem this code will also have access to the following bonus until August 31 at 11:59pm local time:

Increased chance of Buddies (level Ultra and above) bringing a Torn Ticket or Cactus Fruit souvenir.

All codes across Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3, are valid until August 30, 2025, at 11:59pm UTC.