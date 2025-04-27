Pokémon Go: Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend Schedule and Bonuses

So far, the Might and Mastery season has delivered a whole host of powerful Max Battles. Next up in Pokémon Go is a Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend, providing another test for Trainers, while bringing Dynamax Suicune to the mobile game for the very first time.

The Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend officially takes place on May 10, at 6am to May 11, 2025, at 9pm local time. However, there’s an extra bonus and Timed Research that will be unleashed before the event to prepare you for the Dynamax Suicune Max Battle.

A smashing showdown

Dynamax Debut

The following Pokémon will make its Pokémon Go Dynamax debut in five-star Max Battles:

Dynamax Suicune

Dynamax Suicune has the chance to spawn in those Max Battles as a Shiny.

Event Bonuses

The following bonuses will be applied during the event:

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600

1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles

Power Spots will refresh more frequently

8× Max Particles from Power Spots

Another bonus will be active before the main event begins, going live on May 5, at 6am and running through until May 11, 2025, at 9pm local time:

3/4 Max Particle cost for unlocking and powering up Max Moves

For this bonus to apply, players must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu.

Timed Research

There will be a free Timed Research opportunity available to Trainers from May 5, 2025, at 6am local time.

Complete the Timed Research to encounter a Dynamax Grookey to round out your battle team when you take on Dynamax Suicune. Timed Research tasks will also award Grookey Candy, Max Particles, and more to assist in powering up your battle team.

The tasks related to this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before the Max Battle weekend comes to a close on May 11, 2025, at 9pm local time.

Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend Ultra Box

A Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend Ultra Box will be available to purchase through the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$9.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) This particular box will contain a Max Mushroom and seven Max Particle Packs to prepare you for encounters with Dynamax Suicune.