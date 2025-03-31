Pokémon Go: Power Up Ticket April Schedule and Bonuses

The April Power Up Ticket is the second event of its kind in the Pokémon Go Might and Mastery season. Ticket holders can wield various bonuses throughout the month of April and take on Timed Research tasks to bank even more goodies.

The effects of the Power Up Ticket for April will kick in on April 4, at 10am and run through until May 4, 2025, at 10am local time. Tickets will be available to purchase starting on April 1, 2025, until April 11, 2025, at 8pm local time.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: Tyrogue Hatch Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Spring Into Spring Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Mega Audino Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Fuzzy Buddy Research Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: January Community Day Classic Schedule, Featured Pokémon, and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

Bring the fight to the Might and Mastery season

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access bonuses and Timed Research opportunities throughout April. If you want to get your friends involved, you can purchase and gift tickets to any Pokémon Go friend that you have reached Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

Bonuses

One additional Candy XL awarded to Trainers level 31 and up for completing Raid Battles and Max Battles

3x XP awarded for your first catch of the day

3x XP awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day

Open up to 50 Gifts per day

Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag

Timed Research

Complete the Timed Research tasks to receive the following rewards:

8 Premium Battle Passes

2 Max Particle Packs

1 Lucky Egg

1 Star Piece

2 Fast TMs

2 Charged TMs

Power Up Ticket Ultra Ticket Box

Purchase the Power Up Ticket Ultra Ticket Box via the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$9.99 to receive a Power Up Ticket for both April and May, plus 100 PokéCoins at no additional cost. The Power Up Ticket Ultra Ticket Box will be available on the Web Store until April 11, 2025.

The updated Web Store brings with it a new Reward Road, offering more items as you make purchases. Notably, twice as many Reward Points (which are used to progress through the Reward Road) are handed out when you shop through the Pokémon Go Web Store.