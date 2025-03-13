Pokémon Go: Catch Mastery Schedule and Bonuses

The First Bird Pokémon, Archen, is getting ready to spring into action in an upcoming Catch Mastery Pokémon Go event. The Might and Mastery season is all about growing stronger, and the upcoming Catch Mastery will continue with that goal.

Catch Mastery takes place on March 16, 2025, at 10am to 8pm local time. During that time, Trainers can take advantage of bonuses for making the perfect catch and participate in both paid and free Timed Research opportunities.

Spread your wings with the Pokémon Go Catch Mastery event

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to be Shiny:

Omanyte

Kabuto

Event Bonuses

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Omanyte, Shiny Kabuto, and Shiny Archen

2x XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better

2x XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Curveball Throws

Field Research

Tasks all about your accuracy when throwing Poké Balls will be available and will award:

Archen will be available to encounter when you complete Field Research tasks (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

Timed Research

Timed Research focused on catching Rock-type Pokémon will be available throughout the event:

Complete 10 sets of research tasks to encounter 40 Archen in total

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Archen

Paid Timed Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to take part in event-exclusive Timed Research.

Timed Research rewards include the following:

40 additional encounters with Archen

The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before they expire on March 16, 2025, at 8pm local time.

As always, there will be an option to gift Paid Timed Research tickets to any of your Pokémon Go friends that you have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

The Catch Mastery event aside, there are a whole host of other limited-time celebrations to look forward to that are scheduled to take place. The Mega Absol Raid Day will put even your most powerful Pokémon to the test, while the March Community Day Classic will see Totodile appear more frequently in the wild.