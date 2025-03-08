Pokémon Go: Deep Depths Event Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go is bringing the power with the Might and Mastery season and this includes the Deep Depths events. Nickit will join the game, along with its evolution, while other wild encounters will give you the chance to populate your Pokédex.

Event-themed Pokémon and various bonuses will be available on March 19, from 10am until March 24, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Dive into the Deep Depths in Pokémon Go

Event Bonuses

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event

Increased chance to encounter and hatch Shiny Clauncher

Pokémon Debuts

Nickit, the Fox Pokémon, and its Evolution, Thievul, make their Pokémon Go debuts

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to be Shiny. You’ll also have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Clauncher.

Murkrow

Sneasel

Corphish

Clamperl

Purrloin

Female Frillish

Clauncher

Nickit

Eggs

The following Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs. You’ll also have an increased chance to hatch Shiny Clauncher.

Galarian Corsola

Pawniard

Clauncher

Nickit

Field Research

Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Timed Research

There will be a free Timed Research opportunity available that rewards items such as:

10 Kubfu Candy

One Mysterious Component

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

2x Stardust for catching Pokémon after completing the Timed Research

Paid Timed Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you will be able to participate in event-exclusive Timed Research.

Those that have a Timed Research ticket will be able to enjoy:

Two Super Incubators

One Star Piece

Encounters with Clauncher and Nickit

As always, Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon Go friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

Collection Challenges

Complete catch and Evolution-focused Collection Challenges to receive XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Apart from exploring the Deep Depths, there are a range of other Pokémon Go events to look forward to. The Festival of Colors will brighten up the mobile game, while the March Community Day Classic will see Totodile appear more frequently in the wild.