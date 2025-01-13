Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update

In an upcoming update, Pokémon Go will end support for 32-bit Android devices. This decision has been made to allow the developers to refine the game and put more resources into supporting newer operating systems that sport updated technology.

Support for devices impacted by this update will end in phases, starting as early as March 2025 with Android devices that have Pokémon Go downloaded from the Samsung Galaxy Store. Support on 32-bit Android devices for those that downloaded Pokémon Go from the Google Play Store will end in June 2025.

Pokémon Go moves on to bigger and better devices



The following list includes examples of 32-bit Android devices that will be affected:

Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, Note 3, J3

Sony Xperia Z2, Z3

Motorola Moto G (1st generation)

LG Fortune, Tribute

OnePlus One

HTC One (M8)

ZTE Overture 3

Certain Android devices released before 2015

Players who are currently using an impacted device will no longer be able to access their Pokémon Go accounts (including PokéCoins and items) from those devices once the update goes live.

If you are using a 32-bit Android device and you want to continue your Pokémon Go journey, you will need to move over to a compatible 64-bit Android device or iOS device to continue playing.

It is advised that before you move to an upgraded device, you ensure that you make note of your account log in details, so you can sign in and continue where you left off on the new device.

Considering the fact that most of the devices listed above are over ten years old, it is not surprising that Pokémon Go is swaying away from outdated hardware. Owners of a 64-bit Android or Apple iOS device won’t have to make any changes. At the time of writing, it’s unknown how long that will remain the case for.

It’s not all bad news, though. The expectation now is that Pokémon Go will be able to take advantage of being able to progress with the latest tech, making the mobile game bigger and better in the long term.