Pokemon Go: How to get a Galarian Weezing and Can it be Shiny?

There are many unique Pokemon types to collect as you play Pokemon Go and the roster only continues to grow. Due to the sheer amount that are available out in the wild, you may be missing some from your Pokedex. Galarian Weezing is one of the more difficult creatures to find in Pokemon Go. If you want to find out how to get your hands on a Galarian Weezing, we’ve got all the details, below.

The Galarian Weezing is a Poison/Fairy type Pokemon, so it is weak against Ground, Steel and Psychic moves. Its best moves are Fairy Wind and Play Rough when used to attack other Pokemon in Gyms. This particular creature doesn’t have any evolutions.

More Pokemon content

How to get Galarian Weezing in Pokemon Go

Usually, to obtain a Galarian Weezing, you have to wait until the Pokemon appears in the three-star Raid rotation. However, thanks to the Glittering Garden Timed Research event, you can get Galarian Weezing by hatching two eggs. It’s free to participate in the Glittering Garden tasks and the event ends on August 8 at 8pm local time.

Can you get a Shiny Galarian Weezing in Pokemon Go?

You can get a Shiny Galarian Weezing, but they’re extremely rare. All you can do is hope that luck is on your side and you may encounter the Shiny variant to add to your Pokedex.

That’s all you need to know about how to get a Galarian Weezing!