Pokemon Go Has Surpassed 600 Million Downloads

Let’s rewind the clocks back to 2016. That was the year when Pokemon Go was first announced, and at the Super Bowl, no less! But during that early time, we didn’t know what to expect from the mobile title by Niantic. However, we soon learned that things were about to get very interesting. The title became a phenomenon when released in July 2016 and would instantly set the world on fire. Almost literally in some cases. People couldn’t wait to get on their phones and catch Pokemon everywhere they went. Six years later, the game is still reaching massive milestones.

As noted in a new report, Pokemon Go has crossed 600 million lifetime downloads in just over six years since its release. That’s impressive for a multitude of reasons. First, it shows how many Pokemon fans are out there in the world and highlights how developer Niantic has kept the game relevant over the years. In the report, there was a graph that highlighted the revenue stream and the download amounts per year.

When it launched in 2016, there were over 100 million downloads within its launch window. Obviously, that would plummet and remain relatively stable in terms of monthly downloads. But, according to the report, the mobile title gets about four million downloads monthly. That’s really good, and you can see in the chart they have that some spikes went above the norm when certain pieces of content were released.

Just as important, Pokemon Go is getting around $61 million per month in revenue. That showcases how much people are willing to invest in the game, catch ’em all, and ensure they have enough resources to battle, raise eggs, and so on. In total, the game has nearly gotten $5 billion in revenue. Yes, we said “billion,” and with its pace, it’ll cross that mark and keep going.

But why is this mobile title doing so well versus other mobile titles from Niantic or other developers like Nintendo? Part of it is the content itself. First, you’re not just playing a game. You’re living it in the world around you. You have to walk to get Pokemon, fight trainers, do raid battles, get items at PokeStops, and so on. Second, Niantic keeps things fresh with new additions of Pokemon, new events, community days, etc.

It’s a casual game but can also speak to hardcore gamers. So it’s the best of both worlds. Those who enjoy the game will no doubt be looking forward to the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch. Not just because of having a new RPG in the series to play, but soon, those new pocket monsters will arrive in Pokemon Go. So be on the lookout for that soon.

Source: AppMagic Data