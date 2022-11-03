9 Best Xbox Series X/S MMORPGs You Need To Play

What massive worlds do you want to go to?

MMORPGs were at one time very rare to have on consoles. Now they’re a staple. Here are a few you’ll find on your Xbox Series X/S!

#9 Temtem

Shall we start with something familiar? Good, because Temtem should be very familiar to folks that know the Pokemon series. As this MMORPG is an MMO version of that. You’ll become a young trainer who wishes to find and capture all the creatures of the floating archipelago you are on.

You’ll find dozens of creatures to capture, battle with, and explore alongside! Plus, since this is an MMORPG, you’re going to have plenty of other trainers nearby to talk to, play with, and fight for supremacy against!

So get ready to enter a whole new world with all-new monsters! We hope you enjoy your stay.

#8 Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantasy Star Online 2 is a grand-scale MMORPG that has become very popular over the years. Including getting a sequel of sorts that we’ll talk about later.

In the title, you’ll play as graduating cadets who are attacked by enemy forces. After you get a Matrix that can alter fate, you’ll travel across the galaxy on adventures to save various races from destruction!

There are multiple arcs in the game that you’ll be able to play, each more compelling than the last. So you’ll want to jump in and enjoy it so that you can enjoy what comes next!

#7 Bless Unleashed

The world of Bless Unleashed is meant to be one where you can shape your future. That’s because the game prides itself on giving you free will to let your character be who you want it to be. Then, the choices you make along the way will affect what you become and what the world is like around you.

Just as important, while you can play this game with other players, you can also go it alone to see just how long you can make it. Or see how strong you can become just by using your grit and determination.

A world of gods and monsters awaits you in Bless Unleashed.

#6 Neverwinter

Neverwinter is an MMORPG based on the beloved Dungeons & Dragons franchise. So if you have played the tabletop version of the series, you’ll feel right at home here.

Even if you haven’t, this free-to-play title will have plenty to offer you. Because just like a D&D campaign, you’ll get to choose what your character will be in terms of class, then set off on grand quests alongside other players.

Just be wary, you will need to be swift and smart to not only outlast the villains you’ll encounter but survive the combat that is to come. You must be swift and aim true to survive! Think you can do that?

#5 Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

See? We told you this game would be back! Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is a new chapter in the adventure started in the previous title we mentioned. But there are some key twists here that will make it a bit more enticing.

For example, adventures can be had with up to 32 players in the field of play. Furthermore, the combat system has evolved to give players new options in the battles to come. There are new enemies to fight, so you must prepare for the unexpected!

Plus, the game is free to play, and you can play the original title if you get this one!

#4 Black Desert

There are a lot of things that Black Desert has brought to the table to entice players to try it out. Not the least of which is a truly large world that the MMORPG has rendered to such beauty that the team boasts how it’s one of the best-looking games out there. Or at least one of the best-looking for its time.

It’s also a game that treats players right by giving them options to do whatever they want while they play. They can fight should they choose, or they can explore, farm, sail, craft, or trade as the possibilities are near endless.

For those that do fight, you’ll engage in fast-paced innovative combat that will test your skills.

#3 Star Trek Online

Engage!

Star Trek Online is perfect for fans of the franchise who want an experience in the series like nothing provided before.

You’ll become a starship captain and can choose between multiple factions of Star Trek races to decide who you will fight for!

There are planets to explore, missions to complete, fights on the ground and in space to win, and more! With 160 episodes of content across arcs spanning the universe, you’ll always have room to go where no man has gone before!

#2 DC Universe Online

There have been plenty of attempts to make superhero MMORPGs in the past, but the one that stands above them all, and outlasted them all, is DC Universe Online.

In this wonderful recreation of the DC Comics universe, you’ll create a hero or villain character and set out on a journey that only you can decide where it leads. Will you team up with some of the characters of the DC Comics pantheon? Will you seek out all the missions that heroes or villains can do to see all this MMORPG has to offer? Or will you hang out with other players and join them in special events? It’s your journey, do with it what you want!

#1 Elder Scrolls Online

What is there to say about Elder Scrolls Online? Well, we can easily say that there will be a lot of content made for this title before Elder Scrolls 6 ever shows up! What? You know it’s true!

This MMORPG is perfect for anyone who calls themselves an Elder Scrolls fan. You’ll get to create a character from scratch, then go on an adventure of your own making and travel across all the lands from past mainline games.

You’ll see all sorts of familiar landmarks and locations and see the lore of the saga in a new light as you travel alongside other players! The game is constantly updating, and that makes it an experience you can continue to come back to.