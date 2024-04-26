The Nintendo Switch 2’s Size Has Been Rumored

The Nintendo Switch 2 has recently had many rumors over the past year that we like to think we know what the console will look like or what it will contain, but at the same time, it could always change. Currently the only confirmed thing we really know is that the console will be backwards complete with the Nintendo Switch that we’ve all had since 2017.

There are rumors that the next Nintendo console will have magnetic joycons but also, the console is rumored to be bigger than the Nintendo Switch we all have now according to GameRant. The handheld is supposed to still be comfortable and not too big, such as the Steam Deck which can become awkward for the holder very quickly. The next Nintendo console is rumored have a 8-insh LCD screen display.

In further news relating to the next console, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is also supposed to be compatible with the next console, but it isn’t confirmed yet with the Joy-Con controllers though. However, this could be a really good sign that players can continue to use their favorite controllers on the new console after its release and have the choice to flipflop back and forth with them if they wish.

So far that is all we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 releasing in 2024 instead of the rumored 2025 after it was also rumored to be delayed. However, it is said now that the console is not delayed and could released later this year still.