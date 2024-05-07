Chill Ghibli-Inspired Life Sim Starsand Island Revealed

The island farming game is due out in late 2025.

Little is known about the South Korean developer Creativision Studio, but the internet is already clamoring about its upcoming title Starsand Island. Inspired by the picturesque worlds of Studio Ghibli, the island farming life sim is scheduled for release on PC in late 2025.

“Starsand Island is more than just a game–it’s a journey for the soul,” the game’s description reads. “Imagine yourself amidst warm sunshine, soft sands, lush meadows, gentle windmills, friendly townsfolk, affectionate dolphins, vibrant corals, cozy cabins, and lively squirrels.

This is an island world inspired by the whimsical style of Ghibli where you can shed the burdens of reality and enjoy the peace and beauty of your very own slice of paradise.”

An X account for the game was established in 2021, implying that the game has been under development for quite a while.

“The town is home to 40-plus unique NPCs, each with their own stories for you to uncover. Build meaningful relationships and possibly find a life partner. These residents will respond to your actions with daily greetings and care, granting you a true sense of belonging and the warmth of home within the island community.”

Players will be able to choose a plot for their home between the mountains and the sea, and will be able to completely design their dream environment. “Whether designing murals, customizing sounds, or programming interactive props, you’re free to express yourself and create a space that’s uniquely yours,” the description promises.

Starsand Island is scheduled to release in late 2025 on Steam.