LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft and Use an Essence Table

Power up your weapons and tools with new abilities.

Similar to many survival games, LEGO Fortnite allows you to enchant a select number of weapons and tools to give them new abilities. In LEGO Fortnite, you need to craft an Essence Table enhance your arsenal and here is how.

There are already a powerful batch of weapons in LEGO Fortnite, but what if you could make them even stronger? Putting them through an Essence Table will do just that, granting you extra bonuses as you use your upgraded weapons and tools.

How to craft an Essence Table in LEGO Fortnite

The ingredients you need to produce an Essence Table are as follows:

20 Flexwood

6 Cut Amber

To get Flexwood, you must break cacti which are found all over the desert biome. A rare or higher Forest Axe is needed to break the cacti and this tool can be made at a Crafting Bench. As for Cut Amber, you’ll also find it in the Dry Valley biome, but this time you’ll have to search the sides of rocky mountains and cliffs. Amber appears as large yellow chunks stuck to the side of these surfaces. Once mined with a rare Pickaxe or higher, you must take the Amber to a Gem Cutter to obtain Cut Amber.

When all the required resources are in your inventory, open up the Build Menu and locate the Essence Table to place it in your Village. As the name suggests an Essence Table allows you to boost your weapons and tools by applying an Essence on them.

The types of Essence you can enchant your tools with are:

Essence of Damage – Increases the damage of your weapons and tools

Increases the damage of your weapons and tools Essence of Durability – Increases the durability of your weapons and tools

Increases the durability of your weapons and tools Essence of Health – Increases the chance that enemies drop healing items when using weapons and tools with this effect

Increases the chance that enemies drop healing items when using weapons and tools with this effect Essence of Luck – Increases the chance of enemies dropping extra loot when using weapons and tools with this effect

That’s all you need to know about how to craft an Essence Table in LEGO Fortnite!