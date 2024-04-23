LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Barn

A new LEGO Fortnite update has arrived and it goes by the name of Farm Friends. That’s right, you can now officially create your very own LEGO farm in-game. The update has introduced a range of themed features, including a Barn and here is how to add one to your world.

What’s a farm without a Barn? Whether you tame a pig, cow, or chicken, all animals will need a roof over their heads if you want them to remain on your land.

How to make a Barn in LEGO Fortnite

The recipe for a Barn will unlock when you make it to Village Level 2. It can then be found in the Utility tab of your Build Menu. Wooden Planks are the only resource you need to build a Barn and once you have 10 of them, you’ll be able to complete your construction.

Planks are obtained at a Lumber Mill which requires 8 Wood and 15 Granite to create. Then, run 10 pieces of Wood through the Lumber Mill to produce the required amount of Wooden Planks to add a Barn to your Village.

Now you have a Barn, all that’s left to do is house an animal in it. You can befriend an animal in the wild by petting them and feeding them a treat. By doing so, you’ll be able to lead the animal back to your base and assign it to the Barn.

Only one animal can be assigned to each Barn, so it’s wise to craft multiple Barns and have one of each animal on your farm. If you take good care of them, the animals will drop useful resources.

Now you know how to craft a Barn in LEGO Fortnite, you’re ready to begin your journey as a farmer with your Villagers!