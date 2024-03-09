Fortnite: How to get the Huntress Mythic DMR

Epic Games has transitioned from the Underground to Myths and Mortals with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. In line with the theme, legendary Greek Gods have moved to the island and rained down their powers and a striking loot pool. This includes the Huntress DMR which is available as a Mythic and here’s how to get your hands on it.

Apart from fresh weapons, there are map changes to familiarize yourself with, a new battle pass to work through, and new weapon bunkers to explore.

More Fortnite guides

Where to find the Huntress DMR in Fortnite

There’s a chance that you’ll come across regular rarities of the Huntress DMR by looting. However, the Mythic variant is the best version of the weapon and the most dominant at long range.

To become the proud owner of the Huntress DMR, you must take out the Zeus NPC that can be found at the new Mount Olympus point of interest. Mount Olympus is south of Reckless Railways. Zeus is located in the main building of Mount Olympus, equipped with the powerful Mythic DMR and the Thunderbolt of Zeus.

Make sure you have an inventory packed with strong weapons and plenty of bullets to deplete Zeus’ huge health bar. Once you’ve eliminated the iconic God, the Huntress DMR will drop, as well as the Thunderbolt of Zeus.

How to use the Huntress DMR

This particular weapon is a single-shot and skilled marksmen will be able to use it to their advantage to pick off enemies. It has a fire rate of just 1.46 and is capable of dealing 75 damage to players and 81 damage to structures. It’s definitely a deadly weapon in both regular and Zero Build modes.

Now you’re all clued up on how to get the Huntress DMR, you can try it out for yourself in your next Fortnite match.