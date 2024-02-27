LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft the Reflection Charm

Charms are by far one of the best pieces of equipment you can craft in LEGO Fortnite. They’re particularly useful for survival and defensive purposes and with the amount of hostile creatures that lurk around your world, you’re going to need all the help you can get.

The new Reflection Charm is an extremely powerful item to have on your character. It reflects some of the damage you take back at your attacker when you get hurt. As a result, you’ll give the enemy a taste of its own medicine, while also dealing your own damage with a weapon.

More Fortnite guides

How to craft a Reflection Charm in LEGO Fortnite

The ingredients needed for a Reflection Charm are:

3 Silk Thread

5 Vendetta Flopper

10 Glass

To obtain Silk Thread, you must eliminate the Spiders that crawl around the Grassland and the inside of caves. Upon death, they will drop Silk which you need to feed through a Spinning Wheel to produce Silk Thread.

To make Glass, combine Sand and Brightcore at a Metal Smelter. The desert biome is riddled with Sand, while lava caves are home to Brightcores.

The Vendetta Flopper is the hardest of the three resources to acquire. All you can do is throw your Fishing Rod into a body of water and hope that a Vendetta Flopper latches on. Fishing inside Grassland caves can increase your chances of finding the relevant Flopper. Don’t forget, using Bait Buckets will boost the likelihood of catching these rare fish.

Once you’ve gathered all the resources you need, take them to a rare Crafting Bench or higher and select the recipe to craft the Reflection Charm.