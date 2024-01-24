Fortnite: Where to Find Solid Snake NPC | Location Guide

The latest Fortnite update has seen the Metal Gear solid series collide with the battle royale for an exciting crossover. A Solid Snake questline has gone live for battle pass owners to earn the Solid Snake skin and matching cosmetics. That’s not all, as two new stealth-focused items have joined the loot pool and Solid Snake himself has even joined the NPC roster. If you want to know Solid Snake’s location ahead of your next Fortnite match, we’ve got all the details.

Solid Snake is an extremely useful NPC in Chapter 5 Season 1. Therefore, you’ll want to know where to find him to take advantage of what he has to offer.

Fortnite Solid Snake NPC location

You can find the new Solid Snake NPC roaming around on the small island that’s far north of Lavish Lair. Since he’s on the edge of the map, you may want to pay him a visit in the early game before the storm prevents you from doing so.

By interacting with Solid Snake, you’ll be able to purchase the new Cardboard Box mythic or the EMP Stealth Camo for 100 Gold Bars each. The Cardboard Box is a mythic that acts like a prop and the EMP Stealth Camo allows you to turn invisible.

In addition, you can hire him as a Scout Specialist which will see Solid Snake join your team and mark nearby chests and enemies. He is also equipped with a sniper which he can use to deal damage to anyone that crosses your path.

Now you known where to find Solid Snake, why not pay him a visit in your next Fortnite match? After all, it’s unknown how long he will be sticking around for before he has to go on his next mission.