LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Planks

During The Big Bang Live event, fans got their first official look at a huge collaboration between LEGO and Fortnite. Just days after the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, fans can now turn their locker skins into adorable LEGO characters and participate in Fortnite’s biggest collaboration yet. LEGO Fortnite is a unique crafting adventure which brings LEGO to the beloved battle royale universe. Crafting is a key part of progressing your game and keeping yourself and your squad alive. Planks are needed early on in your LEGO Fortnite world, but getting your hands on them may not be clear. Fear not, this guide has got everything you need to know about how to add Planks to your inventory and kickstart your crafting journey.

Planks have multiple important uses. They’re needed to upgrade your village rating and to upgrade your Crafting Bench, ultimately allowing you to access even more items and possibilities.

How to craft Planks in LEGO Fortnite

To get wooden Planks, you must build a Lumber Mill. The recipe for a Lumber Mill is 8 Wood and 15 Granite. Both resources can be found littered around the map, not too far away from your starting area and all you have to do is run over them to pick them up.

Before you can get started with your Lumber Mill, you must engage in some basic crafting. If you haven’t already, you’re required to build a Campfire using three wood which then unlocks a Crafting Bench that allows you to craft tools and survival equipment. Once you’ve placed down the Crafting Bench, more items will unlock in your Utility tab, including the Lumber Mill.

Now you own a Lumber Mill, place it down and interact with it to craft as many Planks as you need. After assigning the recipe, you can then continue adding as much wood as you’d like to the queue and Planks will be continuously produced after a few seconds.

That’s all there is to know about how to obtain Planks in LEGO Fortnite.