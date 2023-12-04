Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has arrived and it is known as the Underground. This version of the battle royale comes equipped with a brand new map, fresh bosses, interesting movement mechanics to master, and so much more. Now Fortnite Season OG has come to an end, NPCs are making themselves at home on the island, wielding an array of useful items that you can purchase using gold bars.

This season, there are just eight NPCs available to interact with in battle royale modes. Although that number is significantly less than previous seasons, each character will be easy to track down once you know where they are on the island.

During the match, you’ll also have to be aware of five bosses that will defend their territory against anyone who threatens them.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find FlowBerries and Their Function | Fortnite: All Reboot Van Changes | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: Every Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapon | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to Complete a Train Heist | Fortnite: What are Match Quests?| Chapter 5 Season | Fortnite: All Reality Augments | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to get the Free Runway Racer Skin and Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: How to get a Free Elder Scrolls Online Back Bling |

All Fortnite NPC locations in Chapter 5 Season 1

Here are all the NPCs you can find in Fortnite, along with a handy map which marks the exact spot you can expect to see them:

Sun Tan Specialist – On the edge of the map west of Pleasant Piazza

– On the edge of the map west of Pleasant Piazza Metal Mouth – In the graveyard to the north of Reckless Railways

– In the graveyard to the north of Reckless Railways Contract Giller – On the edge of the map north of Classy Courts

– On the edge of the map north of Classy Courts Hope – At Hazy Hillside

– At Hazy Hillside Steelsight – At Rebel’s Roost

– At Rebel’s Roost Mecha Team Shadow – By the train tracks south east of Ritzy Riviera

– By the train tracks south east of Ritzy Riviera Snow Striker – At the top of the mountains south of Grand Glacier

– At the top of the mountains south of Grand Glacier Vengeance Jones – In the underground tunnel south of Pleasant Piazza

Five bosses are available to fight at the following locations:

Peter Griffin – At Snooty Steppers

– At Snooty Steppers Oscar – At Lavish Lair

– At Lavish Lair Montague – At Grand Glacier

– At Grand Glacier Nisha – At Fencing Fields

– At Fencing Fields Valeria – At Reckless Railways

Keep in mind that guards will be roaming around bosses too, so you’ll have to battle your way through them while you work to defeat the huge health bar that each boss has. Once you eliminate a boss, you’ll be able to pick up their mythic weapon for your own use, as well as a Society Medallion. If you have a Society Medallion in your inventory, you’ll be marked on opponents’ map, but you’ll gain shield regeneration over time.

Those are all the NPCs that will be sticking around for the remainder of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Only time will tell if more characters will join the roster as the season continues to unfold.