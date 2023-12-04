Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 Patch Notes Have Been Released

Cyberpunk 2077 fans were surprised to find CD Projekt Red would bring out another notable update. It might not be the most significant update, but the update itself was a surprise. That’s because CD Projekt Red was moving away from their in-house game engine to the Unreal Engine, which meant that there wasn’t much support left to offer for the game. So, fortunately, if you’re a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 and want some more content in Night City, this might help tie you over for a while. CD Projekt Red has brought out Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 patch notes on their official Cyberpunk website.

Previously, CD Projekt Red highlighted some of the updates that were heading to Cyberpunk 2077 2.1. However, now we have the full patch notes detailing some of the fixes, improvements, and new content coming to the game. Again, this is for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, so you will be enjoying this update on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Last-generation platforms have been skipped over when it came to the major update release and the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Some of the notable adjustments include the introduction of the metro system. If you want to fast travel through the various metro stations, that’s possible. But now you can also ride the metro to view Night City out the window. Likewise, if you enjoyed listening to the radio tunes while driving around, you will find that the radioport is coming to the game. This will allow V to tune in to a radio station while walking around Night City. While on vehicles, there are now repeatable car races when you finish The Best In Me quest line. Players just have to look for the race flag on the map.

Other adjustments include that V can now be chased down by gangs who find themselves being targeted by the player from other gigs and quests. Additionally, players can now find themselves being chased when delivering stolen vehicles. Meanwhile, if you ever just wanted to sit down at a food stand and interact with a vendor, that’s now possible, which might help make the game just a little more immersive.

But again, that’s just a brief look at some of the updates. The entire patch notes can be found right here. You’ll see the new additions and fixes made to various quests. This update is coming out tomorrow alongside Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition. With this edition of the game, players will have access to the base game and Phantom Liberty. As a result, you’ll only find this edition available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.