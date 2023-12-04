Quan Chi Coming Soon To Mortal Kombat 1

While the hype that led to Mortal Kombat 1’s arrival has dissipated, as gamers have gotten to experience much of the wonder and brutality that the game has to offer, that’s not to say that the game has nothing left to look forward to. NetherRealm Studios are not novices in extending a game’s worth, and their first Kombat Pack is the best example of what to look forward to. The pack will bring six DLC characters to the mix to bolster the roster and create some dream matches. In November, we got Omni-Man, voiced by J.K. Simmons, and this month, we’re getting the vile sorcerer Quan Chi.

Within the original timelines, Quan Chi was a sorcerer who worked for Shang Tsung and commanded the powers of the NetherRealm to do unspeakable things to people. It was him, not Sub-Zero, who killed Scorpion’s family, tricking him into becoming the phantom of the underworld. While Mortal Kombat 1 changed that story for its new timeline, he is no less a threat, and his gameplay trailer highlights that.

As you’ll see in the trailer below, Quan Chi uses his magic to deliver the most devastating attacks to his foes. He even summons monsters through portals he creates to let them do the fighting for him or sends out things like projectile skulls to keep foes occupied. Plus, when he does his Fatality, it’s one of the most simple yet vicious things you can imagine, and it’s really gross to look at.

Those who get the early access content will get Quan Chi on the 14th, while the rest of the world will get him on the 21st. The next Kameo fighter, Khameleon, will arrive in January.

Arguably, the thing that most gamers will be talking about after they see this trailer is how the game teases its next fighter: Peacemaker. Not only do we see the now iconic look from the comics and Max TV show, but we hear the voice of John Cena delivering the voice lines. The character was a longtime unknown villain within DC Comics until James Gunn put him in The Suicide Squad film and cast John Cena as the man beneath the “tin can” mask. Peacemaker believes in “peace at all costs” and is willing to shoot just about anything to get it.

The fact that we’re getting him in the game shows how popular he’s gotten in the last few years, and it’ll be interesting to see how he plays in the game with his unique weapons and helmets.