Mortal Kombat 1 To Showcase Next Content At SDCC

There have been many big AAA fighting games released in the last year, and Mortal Kombat 1 easily ranks among the best of them. After all, the title did a full-on universal reboot to create something special for its characters, and the game’s success is noticeable. Then, they dropped the first Kombat Pack, which will be coming to a close soon with the arrival of Takeda. As such, NetherRealm Studios needs to be ready for whatever comes next, and that led to them posting on Twitter that San Diego Comic-Con would be the location for their next big reveal.

In the post, they highlight that “Year 2” of their content will be announced during a panel, and that likely means that we’ll get the first teaser for the upcoming Kombat Pack 2. The good news is that we may already know who’s coming, as a leak indicated that characters like Ghostface, the T-1000, and Conan The Barbarian would be arriving in the new pack. Oh, and there will be classic characters showing up, too, such as Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot, of course. Whether these will be accurate leaks will be found out on the 26th.

What made the first Kombat Pack so interesting is that people were curious how characters like Omni-Man, Homelander and Peacemaker would do in a game like Mortal Kombat 1, and it turns out they fit pretty well. All the characters had references to the shows/comics they were in, and two of them even featured the actors that portrayed them in their series, which was a big deal. A past rumor indicated that Robert Patrick would be back as the T-1000 for the game, but it’s unclear how Ghostface and Conan would be handled. Only time will tell.

What’s important here is that NetherRealm Studios keeps the hype up for their game. The second Kombat Pack will indeed help with that. However, that shouldn’t be the only thing they rely on. Another rumor that’s going on is that there will be some “aftermath” content from the main story that will tease what comes next for the franchise. That’s what happened in the last game, as that post-campaign story led to the crowning of Liu Khang and Shang Tsung as the “Titans of Time,” which was the backbone of the newest game’s story. Hopefully, NetherRealm has prepared something just as big for the next expansion so that fans can be excited.