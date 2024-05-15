Mortal Kombat 2 Live-Action Film To Be Released in 2025

The first film was released in 2021.

Following the success of the 2021 live-action film, Warner Bros has announced that Mortal Kombat 2 will hit theaters on October 24, 2025. An IMAX version has also been confirmed for anyone wanting to experience a fatality on the most massive screen possible.

The sequel was first announced in January 2022.

2021’s Mortal Kombat film was directed by Simon McQuoid, who will also be returning to direct Mortal Kombat 2. It was produced by McQuoid as well, along with Aquaman‘s James Won, Into the Storm‘s Todd Garner, and The Amazing Spiderman 2‘s E. Bennet Walsh. It exceeded expectations following its release, marking the US box office’s biggest weekend since the beginning of the pandemic. It grossed $83 million at the global box office.

Karl Urban will appear as Johnny Cage, while Adeline Rudolph will portray Kitana. Neither character appeared in the first film.

Returning cast members include Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Josh Lawson as Kano, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, and Mehcad Brooks as Jax.

Back in 2021, McQuoid chatted about characters he’d like to see in a potential sequel in an interview with Variety.

“The reason [Johnny Cage] is not in this original film is he’s such a giant personality that he almost has his own gravitational field. The feeling was that he would throw it out of balance slightly. I get asked about Kitana just as much as Johnny Cage. There’s a lot of interesting characters, story and material to work with,” he said.