Yoko Taro Teases New Game That May or May Not Be Nier

Taro is working on the mystery game with Nier's producer and composer.

In a new interview with Famitsu, Square Enix executive officer and Nier series producer Yosuke Saito, Nier series director Yoko Taro, and series composer Keiichi Okabe announced that a new game is on the way. The details remain cloudy for now, but a new Nier game isn’t entirely outside the realm of possibility.

“I’ve been talking about wanting to do something with Yoko and Okabe for some time now,” Saito said. “I’ll have something a bit more put-together to say in the not-too-distant future, so please stay tuned. It might be NieR, it might not be NieR. (Laughs.) That’s about all I can say for now.”

The mystery title may appear at a summer showcase next month during Summer Game Fest.

Since the release of the smash-hit RPG Nier Automata in early 2017, the only other entry in the series has been the PS4 remake of Nier Replicant.

Saito also shared that he has another project in the works, though details are lacking at this point.

“I’m doing various things with the idea of creating something that does not yet exist. I can’t devote my time to that fully, so most of it has been left to the staff, but it’s turning into something quite interesting. I’m looking forward to the day we can announce it,” he said.

The 2017 title Nier Automata has sold 8 million copies since launch and was nominated for a slew of awards upon its release, winning Best Score/Music at The Game Awards 2017, Role-Playing Game of the Year at the 21st Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, and the Audience Award at the Game Developers Choice Awards in 2018.