41 Best PC RPGs of All Time

The RPG genre is massive and diverse, comprised of numerous subgenres from action RPGs, to strategic RPGs, and many more. We’re counting down the best PC RPGs that gamers can grab today, with hit franchises such as Mass Effect and Fallout making the cut. Find out which RPG you should play next on PC in the list below.

#41 Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: September 26, 2023

CD Projekt Red is known for its RPG titles, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune to missteps. When they took a dip into the Cyberpunk genre, it didn’t go too well on numerous levels. However, with the now-released Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, things have finally gotten better.

Just about everything about this RPG has been overhauled, including the RPG mechanics that you can use to augment your character to your desire. You’ll need all the help you can get to take on the groups within Dogtown and attempt to earn your freedom from a death sentence.

But the question becomes, can you survive the experience?

#40 Lies of P

Platform: PC September 18, 2023

Release Date: PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S September 19, 2023

When a brutal and monster-filled city awaits you, you must do what you can to survive and not let monsters take your life. But it’s you who will determine what happens to your soul.

In Lies of P, you’ll play a very grim version of Pinocchio, who is woken up in a dark city with the desire to find Geppetto. But to reach them, you must weave your way through a dangerous place, which means fighting off those who stand in your way!

Your decisions can shape how Pinocchio fights and the weapons that he uses. Create the fighter you want him to be, and then see just how far you can push this puppet’s ability.

#39 Starfield

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: September 06, 2023

Bethesda is one of the kings of the RPG world. They have made grand fantasy and post-apocalyptic RPG titles that still hold up to this day. But what about one that takes you into the depths of space? Starfield is that title, and they’re giving you many options to make you feel the uniqueness of this universe.

As they love to note, the “most important story” is the one you make for your character. You’ll customize them from top to bottom and then send them to do whatever you want. You can follow the main campaign or seek out new quests on planets all over the universe.

Those who have played the game have said there are hundreds of hours of content here. So buckle up!

#38 20 Minutes Till Dawn

Platform: PC

Release Date: JUNE 08, 2023

When the monsters of the night come from you, you must do all you can to survive until dawn. The sun will rise in just twenty minutes. But the question is, can you last that long?

That’s what 20 Minutes Till Dawn will have you answer as you work your way through hordes of monsters to survive. But how you choose to fight them is up to you. You’ll have access to various weapons and abilities that’ll allow you to take on the monstrous threat in front of you.

Use upgrades, runes, and clever combinations to stay alive. Or die and try to do better in the next run.

#37 Baldur’s Gate 3

Platform: PC – August 3, 2023

Release Date: PS5 – September 6, 2023

Who’s ready for a classic RPG-style adventure in the realm of D&D? If so, then create your character and start your quest in Baldur’s Gate 3!

The game, which continues the grand legacy that came before it, will put you in the Forgotten Realms as a character of your own design! But just as important, you can embrace a dark power within you or fight it and do what you feel is best for those around you.

Once you make your early choices, you’ll gather up a party of characters and travel the land! You’ll fight evil, make choices that’ll affect the realm, travel to your heart’s content, and possibly romance some characters along the way.

#36 Remnant 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: July 25, 2023

Are you ready to once again help lead humanity against unbelievable foes? Remnant II follows up the hit co-op title that’ll put you and others in a fight for all of existence! We mean that literally as your foe wishes to destroy all of reality!

So yeah, you should probably stop them from doing that.

Whether you play alone or with others, you’ll outfit your character to be the best fighter they can be. Use new systems and a foray of weapons to take the fight to them. Don’t be afraid to mix and match what you can access, as it might be the key to taking down future foes!

#35 Dredge

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: March 30, 2023

You might not think that a game like Dredge would feature RPG elements. After all, it bills itself as a type of fishing game. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t RPG elements for you to partake in here.

For example, on your quest to capture fish, you’ll partake in quests from the locals. When you complete them, you’ll uncover the area’s lore and what makes this place so mysterious.

Plus, like an RPG, there are monsters to “take care of.” Specifically, at night, massive beasts from below will rise as you try to get special catches. If you’re not careful, you’ll be sunk.

Not to mention, you can upgrade your boat to handle these dangers! So yeah, it’s an RPG.

#34 Diablo IV

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: June 06, 2023

It’s been many years since fans of Blizzard’s beloved hack-n-slash franchise had the chance to dive into the struggle between heaven and the underworld.

Plus, the last game in the franchise, the console/PC title, not the mobile knockoff, wasn’t as enjoyed as the publisher likely hoped.

But with Diablo IV, things have changed for the better. The gothic feel is back, and every action you take will be crucial as you attempt to stop Lilith from taking control of the underworld.

Whether you play alone or with a friend, you’ll venture deep into enemy territory and participate in a struggle for life itself!

#33 Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: 10 Feb 2023 | Platform: PC PS5 Xbox Series X|S

(PS4 Xbox One April 4, 2023) Switch (July 25, 2023)

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: No

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)

Genre: Open World, RPG, Fantasy, Action RPG

If you ever wanted to step into the world of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy is well worth picking up. This game will toss you into that magical world but set before the events of the Harry Potter storyline. Here, you’re taking on the role of a customized student that gets a late acceptance into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. We learn that our protagonist is the key to an ancient secret that could ruin the wizarding world. Now you’re on a journey learning about this long-forgotten magic and uncovering why it has made a resurgence. Since this is an action RPG, players can explore the open world, whether the school or the surrounding areas like Hogsmeade. But when you’re not freely roaming the in-game world, you can attend classes, learn spells, take care of magical beasts, and aid other students with their unique quests.

#32 Elex 2

Genre: RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Elex 2 is an action role-playing game first released in 2017, developed by Piranha Bytes, and published by THQ Nordic. This game combines elements of science fiction and fantasy, having been described as “edgy, dark, uncompromising, and complex.” Elex 2 is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the protagonist joins a war where people are fighting for the powerful resource Elex, which grants magical powers. The setting is a mix of futuristic and medieval locations where players can use guns, swords, and magic to defeat their enemies.

#31 Little Witch in the Woods

Release date: May 16, 2022

Genre: Roguelike

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

In the world of Little Witch In The Woods, you’ll play as Ellie, an apprentice witch who is assigned to a small village in the woods (obviously) to complete her training.

But to truly complete that training, she must bond with and help the village itself. You’ll talk to the various people and animals in the game and learn more about them, help them with their troubles, and maybe even become friends!

You’ll also explore the woods so you can go and make potions. Ones that’ll help you solve the puzzles that you’ll face in the game.

Do your job right and you’ll be a full witch in no time!

#30 Pillars of Eternity

Genre: Fantasy-RPG

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Pillars of Eternity is a spiritual successor to the Baldur’s Gate and Icewind Dale series, as well as Planescape: Torment. The fantasy RPG was the product of a Kickstarter campaign, having raised $4 million USD in 2012. It was the highest-funded video game at the time. Pillars of Eternity is set in the fantasy world of Eora where infants have been plagued with a disturbing phenomenon causing them to be born with no souls. Players must find the cause and solve the “hollowborn” issue as quickly as possible.

#29 Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Genre: Action RPG, First-Person Shooter

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS3, Xbox 360

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is an action RPG developed by Eidos Montréal. It is the third game in the Deus Ex series and a prequel to the original game. Players can look forward to gameplay combining first-person shooter, stealth, and RPG elements. The game features exploration and combat in environments filled to the brim with quests. Deus Ex: Human Revolution has players gaining experience and customizing their characters with various abilities as they progress through the story.

#28 Icewind Dale/Icewind Dale 2

Genre: RPG

Release: 2000

Platform: PC

Black Isle Studios developed Icewind Dale and its sequel Icewind Dale 2. The RPG takes place in the Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms campaign setting, using the 2nd edition ruleset. The game operates in a similar way to the popular Baldur’s Gate. Players follow an adventuring party that has become enlisted as a caravan guard. Some particularly strange events occur and a sinister plot develops that threatens the Ten Towns of Icewind Dale. Check it out on PC, especially if you’re a fan of D&D!

#27 Planescape: Torment

Genre: RPG

Release: 1999

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

As with the previous game, Black Isle Studios also developed this classic RPG. Planescape Torment takes place in various locations from the Dungeons & Dragons fantasy campaign setting Planescape. The game is primarily story-driven, featuring the protagonist The Nameless One, an immortal man who forgets everything when he is killed. Players follow him on his journey through the city of Sigil as he attempts to reclaim his memories.

#26 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2004

Platform: PC

Fans of vampire-driven RPGs are in for a treat with Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. Developed by Troika Games, this title is based on White Wolf’s RPG Vampire: The Masquerade and follows a human who is killed and revived as a fledgling vampire. Players journey through early 21st-century Los Angeles and must uncover the truth behind a recently discovered relic that threatens the end of all vampires. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines has gamers choose from a variety of vampires to play as, each with different abilities and customizable in terms of combat methods.

#25 Deus Ex

Genre: Action RPG, First-Person Shooter

Release: 2000

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

This action RPG developed by Ion Storm is set in a cyberpunk, dystopian world. Deus Ex takes place in the year 2052 and follows JC Denton, an agent of the United Ant-Terrorist Coalition. Denton is given superhuman abilities from nanotechnology and sets out on a mission to combat hostile forces. Players must take on a mission to bring down the Triads, Majestic 12, and the Illuminati. Deus Ex‘s gameplay is great for fans of RPGs, adventure, first-person shooters, and stealth games.

#24 Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn

Genre: RPG

Release: 2000

Platform: PC

This sequel to 1988’s Baldur’s Gate was developed by BioWare. Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn takes place in the forgotten realms, a fantasy setting found in Dungeons & Dragons. Following the second edition rules, players control up to six characters, one of whom is the player-created protagonist. The game is set shortly after the events of Baldur’s Gate and follows a ward who has recently caught the eye of a powerful mage. With Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn, developers set out to improve the original game in every way possible, even asking for fan input.

#23 Undertale

Genre: 2D RPG

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Undertale has players control a child who has fallen into the Underground, a vast region located under the surface of the Earth. The area is separated by a magical barrier and greets the protagonist with menacing monsters. Players must engage in combat with various creatures and journey back to the surface. The combat system involves navigating through mini-bullet hell attacks where players can choose whether to kill or subdue their opponent. Undertale is strongly influenced by players’ choices which directly affect the outcome of the story.

#22 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Genre: Strategy, Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC

Fans of strategy RPGs are sure to be intrigued with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. Developed by TalesWorlds Entertainment, this game is a prequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, an expansion to the first game Mount & Blade. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord takes place 210 years before the original and is inspired by the historical Migration Period that saw the decline of the Western Roman Empire. It is currently available in early access, with a full version due to release this year. Check out Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on Steam!

#21 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2012

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developed by Capcom, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is set in the fantasy world of Gransys. Players control a human dubbed the Arisen that must go on a quest to defeat a dragon and prevent the end of the world. Gameplay focuses on exploration, completing various quests, and taking on monsters in real-time combat. Pawns are also used to provide combat support and advice. Grappling with and climbing onto enemies is also a big part of boss battles.

#20 Divinity: Original Sin II

Genre: RPG

Release: 2014

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Divinity: Original Sin II is the fourth main entry to the Divinity series and a prequel to the original game, Divine Divinity. The game follows a group of desperate heroes and features turn-based action in a vast interactive world. The action RPG originally shipped with the editor that created it, allowing fans to produce their own single-player and multiplayer adventures and publish them online. An enhanced edition was released in 2015 offering players an expanded storyline to play through.

#19 Crusader Kings 3

Genre: Grand Strategy, RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Set in the Middle Ages, Crusader Kings 3 is a grand strategy dynasty simulator. Players have the option to start the game from the years 867 or 1066 and play until 1453. The RPG has gamers become the head of a dynasty, thus taking control of it and using resources to assert control over the house. Responsibilities such as legitimizing bastard children are up to players to take on. Making choices against a character’s traits will cause stress and could have terrible consequences.

#18 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is great for fans of the medieval era. Developed by Warhorse Studios, this action RPG is set in the Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Empire. The game aims to provide historically accurate content, taking place during a war in Bohemia in 1403. Kingdom Come: Deliverance follows the son of a blacksmith who seeks revenge against those who massacred the citizens of his village. On his journey, the man leads a resistance movement against the king and attempts to restore the rightful leader to the throne.

#17 Wasteland 3

Genre: Squad-Based RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Developed by inXile Entertainment, Wasteland 3 is a squad-based RPG featuring turn-based combat that offers both synchronous and asynchronous multiplayer. The game has players make choices that directly impact the story’s outcome. In addition, the entire campaign can be played in single-player mode or cooperatively with a friend. Wasteland 3 is set in the frozen wastelands of a post-apocalyptic Colorado where players can use a vehicle to journey through the state and hunt for supplies.

#16 Path of Exile

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2013

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

This free-to-play action RPG takes place in a dark fantasy world where the government has exiled people to a ruined continent called Wraeclast. Path of Exile has players take control of one of these exiled people, choosing from seven character classes: Marauder, Duelist, Ranger, Shadow, Witch, Templar, or Scion. From there, players must fight their way back to their homeland by defeating ancient gods and evil beings. Path of Exile features the explorations of large outdoor areas, caves, and dungeons.

#15 Tales of Arise

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Although it’s the seventeenth main entry to the Tales series, Tales of Arise is the first to have a worldwide simultaneous release. The game follows a man and a woman from different worlds. They embark on a quest to end the oppression of the Renan people from the more technically advanced Dahnans. Similar to previous games in the franchise, Tales of Arise is an action RPG, although with a Linear Motion Battle System. The game’s combat focuses on evading and countering. Fans can find this game on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

#14 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Genre: Detective RPG

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developed by ZA/UM, Disco Elysium is great for fans of a good mystery. The game takes place in a large city recovering from war and players control an amnesiac detective who must solve a murder mystery. Throughout the game, the detective slowly recalls events from his own past, moving the plot forward. Inspired by the game Planescape Torment, Disco Elysium does not have any type of combat and instead offers skill checks and a dialogue tree. The Final Cut was released in 2021, offering fans a more expanded version with full voice acting and new content.

#13 Diablo II

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2000

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Diablo II was originally released in 2000, with a remastered version titled Diablo II: Resurrected launching in 2021. The game has themes pulling from dark fantasy and horror, and it’s set shortly after the events of the first game. Players control a newly-introduced hero whose mission is to stop the destruction caused by Diablo’s return. Diablo II features a variety of locations for players to explore. When it was first released, the game was one of the most popular titles of the year and was often dubbed the greatest title of all time. It’s definitely worth checking out in 2022.

#12 Dragon Age Series

Genre: Fantasy RPG

Release: 2009 / 2011 / 2014

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Developed by BioWare, the Dragon Age series is comprised of three games: Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age II, and Dragon Age: Inquisition. The franchise takes place on the fictional continent Thedas, with the first game following the story of a recent recruit to a legendary order of warriors known as the Grey Wardens. Players must help save the Kingdom of Ferelden from being overrun by monstrous creatures. The first three games are available on PC, with Dragon Age: Dreadwolf currently in development.

#11 NieR: Automata

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

PlatinumGames developed NieR: Automata as a sequel to 2010’s Nier. The game is set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids. The story requires multiple playthroughs in order for players to unlock all key story elements and progress through the game. NieR: Automata combines role-playing with hack-and-slash action, as well as elements of the shoot ’em up genre. The game has been praised for its story, gameplay, and music, and is one of the best RPGs in recent memory.

#10 Persona 5 Strikers

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Persona 5 Strikers features unique gameplay, seeming like a cross between the hack-and-slash title Dynasty Warriors and the RPG series Persona. It has both real-time action combat and turn-based battling. The story follows Joker, a protagonist able to wield multiple Personas which can be gained from defeating bosses. Persona 5 Strikers is filled with a variety of side quests and also incorporates a BOND system that grants players bonuses to their characters such as stat increases. The Persona franchise is incredibly popular and worth checking out if you haven’t before.

#9 Dark Souls Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developed by the famous FromSoftware, Dark Souls is a spiritual successor to Demon’s Souls, both of which are responsible for essentially creating an entirely new genre of games referred to as ‘soulslikes.’ The most prominent title to date in this genre is the newly released Elden Ring, having garnered immense praise from both critics and gamers. The Dark Souls series is comprised of three games, each created by Hidetaka Miyazaki. While these games are known for their difficulty, they’re also known for creating an environment that pulls gamers in and leads to incredibly satisfying gameplay.

#8 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Genre: Action RPG, MMO

Release: 2003-

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic is based on a comic series set in the Star Wars universe. The gameplay takes inspiration from Dungeons and Dragons. Combat is divided into separate rounds where enemies attack and react simultaneously. The game introduces several new characters, lightsaber types, and colors including silver, cyan, and orange. A whole new expansion titled Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith launched this year, introducing a whole new story for fans to play through.

#7 Stardew Valley

Genre: RPG, Simulation

Release: 2016

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Stardew Valley has players take on the role of a character who has inherited a dilapidated farm from their recently deceased grandfather. The open-ended game features engaging activities such as growing crops, raising livestock, mining, foraging, selling produce, and socializing with the townspeople. Stardew Valley also allows up to three people to play together in online co-op. ConcernedApe, the game’s developer, is currently creating a spiritual sequel to the game called Haunted Chocolatier.

#6 Fallout: New Vegas

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2010

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Fallout: New Vegas is a spin-off of the popular Fallout series. It is set in a post-apocalyptic open-world consisting of Arizona, California, and Nevada in the US. Atomic technology led to a global nuclear apocalypse in the year 2077, with the game’s story taking place in 2281 and four years after the events of Fallout 3. Players control the character Courier and must transport a package across the Mojave Desert to the city of New Vegas, meeting numerous hostiles along the way.

#5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Skyrim is so good it has been re-released on seemingly every device that has a screen–and without, in the case of Amazon’s Alexa version. In fact, The Elder Scrolls V is so influential that a lot of games on this list can trace their roots back to it. That’s not to say it feels outdated either. Skyrim plays as well today as it did when it was released on the PS3 and even better given the number of new versions and upgrades released since 2011. This open-world fantasy game is so good it’s arguably the reason that Bethesda hasn’t released The Elder Scrolls VI. If that doesn’t make it worth playing, nothing will.

#4 Fallout Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 1997-2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Fallout franchise is a series of post-apocalyptic RPGs set in the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd centuries. It features an atompunk retrofuturistic setting and artwork influenced by the post-war culture of the US in the 1950s. The series is a spiritual successor to the 1988 game Wasteland and has four games in the main series, as well as two spin-off titles. You can’t go wrong when it comes to Fallout games, as they are the pinnacle of RPG possibilties.

#3 Elden Ring

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

There’s a reason Elden Ring is the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic. The game received perfect or nearly perfect reviews across the board upon release. As the first open-world Souls game, it adds a ton of new experiences to the already popular franchise. Hours upon hours can be lost exploring the world of Land’s Between. Barring any major surprises, it’s likely to be most people’s Game of the Year pick for 2022, and with good reason.

#2 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Genre: Action RPG, Third-Person Shooter

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

As far as alien games go, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is up there with the best of them. This now-classic series first launched in 2007 with the original Mass Effect game. The remastered collection includes the entire trilogy–Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3–with upgraded graphics that have been completely reworked for modern consoles. The compilation also includes all of the DLC released for each of the three titles throughout the years.

#1 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2015 / 2022 (Next-Gen)

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

The Witcher 3 is arguably one of the best and most influential open-world RPGs in existence. The game was released in 2015 and kept getting better with time as CD Projekt Red added a number of DLC packs and updates to the game. Later this year, the team will deliver a free next-gen update for the game. If swordplay, magic, and monsters are your jam, The Witcher 3 is a must-play. (Watch the Netflix series too.)

Disclaimer: This list updated on 9/7/22 to include new entries