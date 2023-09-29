28 Best Xbox Series X/S RPGs of All Time

The RPG genre has given the gaming community some of the best titles ever made. Many of these games have continued to entertain players for years or even decades, with some being ported and updated for current-gen consoles. The release of the next-gen Xbox Series X/S has inspired developers to create many totally new RPGs, as well as bring over some old favorites. This list is comprised of our picks for some of the 20 best RPGs playable on the Xbox Series X/S right now. If you’re a fan of RPGs, be sure to bookmark this list so you can come back to it the next time you’re looking for something to play!

#28 Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: September 26, 2023

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

CD Projekt Red is known for its RPG titles, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune to missteps. When they took a dip into the Cyberpunk genre, it didn’t go too well on numerous levels. However, with the now-released Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, things have finally gotten better.

Just about everything about this RPG has been overhauled, including the RPG mechanics that you can use to augment your character to your desire. You’ll need all the help you can get to take on the groups within Dogtown and attempt to earn your freedom from a death sentence.

But the question becomes, can you survive the experience?

#27 Lies of P

Platform: PC September 18, 2023

Release Date: PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S September 19, 2023

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

When a brutal and monster-filled city awaits you, you must do what you can to survive and not let monsters take your life. But it’s you who will determine what happens to your soul.

In Lies of P, you’ll play a very grim version of Pinocchio, who is woken up in a dark city with the desire to find Geppetto. But to reach them, you must weave your way through a dangerous place, which means fighting off those who stand in your way!

Your decisions can shape how Pinocchio fights and the weapons that he uses. Create the fighter you want him to be, and then see just how far you can push this puppet’s ability.

#26 Starfield

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: September 06, 2023

Steam | Xbox

Bethesda is one of the kings of the RPG world. They have made grand fantasy and post-apocalyptic RPG titles that still hold up to this day. But what about one that takes you into the depths of space? Starfield is that title, and they’re giving you many options to make you feel the uniqueness of this universe.

As they love to note, the “most important story” is the one you make for your character. You’ll customize them from top to bottom and then send them to do whatever you want. You can follow the main campaign or seek out new quests on planets all over the universe.

Those who have played the game have said there are hundreds of hours of content here. So buckle up!

#25 Remnant 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: July 25, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

Are you ready to once again help lead humanity against unbelievable foes? Remnant II follows up the hit co-op title that’ll put you and others in a fight for all of existence! We mean that literally as your foe wishes to destroy all of reality!

So yeah, you should probably stop them from doing that.

Whether you play alone or with others, you’ll outfit your character to be the best fighter they can be. Use new systems and a foray of weapons to take the fight to them. Don’t be afraid to mix and match what you can access, as it might be the key to taking down future foes!

#24 Dredge

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: March 30, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox | Nintendo

You might not think that a game like Dredge would feature RPG elements. After all, it bills itself as a type of fishing game. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t RPG elements for you to partake in here.

For example, on your quest to capture fish, you’ll partake in quests from the locals. When you complete them, you’ll uncover the area’s lore and what makes this place so mysterious.

Plus, like an RPG, there are monsters to “take care of.” Specifically, at night, massive beasts from below will rise as you try to get special catches. If you’re not careful, you’ll be sunk.

Not to mention, you can upgrade your boat to handle these dangers! So yeah, it’s an RPG.

#23 Diablo IV

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: June 06, 2023

PC | Playstation | Xbox

It’s been many years since fans of Blizzard’s beloved hack-n-slash franchise had the chance to dive into the struggle between heaven and the underworld.

Plus, the last game in the franchise, the console/PC title, not the mobile knockoff, wasn’t as enjoyed as the publisher likely hoped.

But with Diablo IV, things have changed for the better. The gothic feel is back, and every action you take will be crucial as you attempt to stop Lilith from taking control of the underworld.

Whether you play alone or with a friend, you’ll venture deep into enemy territory and participate in a struggle for life itself!

#22 Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: 10 Feb 2023 | Platform: PC PS5 Xbox Series X|S

(PS4 Xbox One April 4, 2023) Switch (July 25, 2023)

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: No

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)

Genre: Open World, RPG, Fantasy, Action RPG

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

Do you have an Xbox Series X/S? Of course, you do. Why else would you be here? The point is that the system can play games with some of the best graphical qualities you’ve ever seen. So you’ll want to try out some of the best titles from various genres to see what they’re like.

If you’re up for a magical RPG experience, get Hogwarts Legacy. The title will have you becoming a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and you’ll get to enjoy all the magic and wonder that comes with it!

Explore the grounds, join an underground dueling club, defeat monsters that lurk in and outside the school, and more!

#21 Elex 2

Genre: RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Elex 2 is an action role-playing game first released in 2017, developed by Piranha Bytes and published by THQ Nordic. This game combines elements of science fiction and fantasy, having been described as “edgy, dark, uncompromising, and complex.” Elex 2 is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the protagonist joins a war where people are fighting for the powerful resource “Elex” which grants people magical powers. The setting is a mix of futuristic and medieval locations where players can use guns, swords, and magic to defeat their enemies. Definitely check it out if you’re a fan of science fiction and action RPGs!

#20 Undertale

Genre: 2D RPG

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Undertale has players controling a child who has fallen into the Underground, a vast region located under the surface of the Earth. The area is separated by a magical barrier and greets the protagonist with menacing monsters. Players must engage in combat with various creatures and journey back to the surface. The combat system involves navigating through mini-bullet hell attacks where players can choose whether to kill or subdue their opponent. Undertale is strongly influenced by players’ choices which directly affect the outcome of the story. The entire game, outside of its artwork and character designs, were made by one talented developer, Toby Fox.

#19 The Ascent

Genre: Action RPG, Twin-Stick Shooter

Release: 2021

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Developed by Neon Giant, this cyberpunk-themed action game is great for fans of indie RPGs. The gameplay allows players to aim at both high and low enemies, making for some serious edge-of-your-seat combat. The Ascent takes place in a futuristic dystopian world known as Veles. Players take control of an enslaved company worker who must stop opposing corporations from taking control and find out the mystery of why The Ascent Group is no more. This twin-stick shooter is especially great on the Xbox Series X/S.

#18 Crusader Kings 3

Genre: Grand Strategy, RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Set in the Middle Ages, Crusader Kings 3 is a grand strategy dynasty simulator. Players have the option to start the game from the years 867 or 1066 and play until 1453. The RPG has gamers become the head of a dynasty, thus taking control and using resources to assert control over the house. Responsibilities such as legitimizing bastard children are up to players, and making choices against a character’s traits will cause stress and could have terrible consequences. Crusader Kings 3 is a fantastic addition to the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

#17 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is great for fans of the medieval era. Developed by Warhorse Studios, this action RPG is set in the Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Empire. The game aims to provide historically accurate content, taking place during a war in Bohemia in 1403. Kingdom Come: Deliverance follows the son of a blacksmith who seeks revenge against those who committed the unjust massacre of his village. On his journey, the man leads a resistance movement against the king and attempts to restore the rightful leader to the throne.

#16 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Genre: Action RPG

Release: February 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Developed by Techland, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an action survival RPG with elements of horror. The game features an open-world set 22 years after the first Dying Light and stars a totally new protagonist by the name of Aiden Caldwell. Equipped with his various parkour skills, Caldwell must navigate the zombie-infested city by climbing ledges, sliding, leaping off edges, and running. Tools such as a grappling hook and a paraglider also come in handy when traveling across the open world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. This is one title that will keep you busy for a long, long time to come.

#15 Borderlands 3

Genre: Action RPG, First-Person Shooter

Release: 2020

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Borderlands 3 is a first-person shooter developed by Gearbox Software. It is the fourth entry in the main Borderlands series and follows four totally new Vault Hunters. Players must complete various quests and side missions in an effort to stop twins Troy and Tyreen Calypso from harnessing the power of alien Vaults. Along with the quests, the game involves defeating countless enemies and picking up their fallen loot in order to progress in the story. Borderlands is an incredibly popular franchise, with Borderlands 3 being one of the best RPGs to play on the Xbox Series X/S. While aspects of its story fall short of the glory that was Borderlands 2, this third entry features improved gunplay and graphics.

#14 Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Genre: Detective RPG

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Developed by ZA/UM, Disco Elysium is great for fans of mystery. The game takes place in a large city recovering from war and players control an amnesiac detective who must solve a murder mystery. Throughout the game, the detective slowly recalls events from his own past and the past of the world around him, moving the plot forward. Inspired by the game Planescape Torment, Disco Elysium does not have any type of combat, instead offering skill checks and a robust dialogue tree. The Final Cut was released in 2021, offering fans a more expanded version with full voice acting and new content.

#13 Stardew Valley

Genre: RPG, Simulation

Release: 2016

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Stardew Valley has players take on the role of a character who has inherited a dilapidated farm from their recently deceased grandfather. The open-ended game features engaging activities such as growing crops, raising livestock, mining, foraging, selling produce, and socializing with the townspeople. Stardew Valley also allows up to three people to play together in online co-op mode. ConcernedApe, the game’s developer, is currently creating a spiritual sequel to the game called Haunted Chocolatier.

#12 Tales of Arise

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Although it’s the seventeenth main entry to the Tales series, Tales of Arise is the first to have a worldwide simultaneous release. The game follows a man and a woman from different worlds. They embark on a quest to end the oppression of the Renan people by the technologically superior Dahnans. Similar to previous games in the franchise, Tales of Arise is an action RPG, although with a Linear Motion Battle System. The game’s combat focuses on evading and countering, and the title features plenty of side-quests, foraging, and even a fishing mechanic to keep you busy.

#11 Hades

Genre: Roguelike, Action RPG

Release: 2021

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

This RPG dungeon crawler has players control Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he embarks on a mission to escape the Underworld and reach Mount Olympus. The game involves playing through multiple runs, with each one comprised of surviving a series of randomly generated rooms populated with menacing enemies. The hack and slash combat system allows players to use a weapon of their choice alongside a variety of special abilities. Don’t take our word for it–the game won several Game of the Year awards back in 2020. Check out this extremely addictive RPG on all consoles and PC–it shines on on the Xbox Series X/S.

#10 NieR: Automata

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

PlatinumGames developed NieR: Automata as a sequel to 2010’s Nier. The game is set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids, and this particular game requires multiple playthroughs in order for players to unlock key story elements and progress through the game. NieR: Automata combines role-playing with hack-and-slash action, as well as elements of the shoot ’em up genre. The game has been praised for its story, gameplay, and music, and is a fantastic addition to the Xbox Series X/S!

#9 Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Genre: RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Yakuza: Like a Dragon goes in a different direction from previous games in the Yakuza franchise. Whereas prior games followed Kazuma Kiryu, a man attempting to lead a normal life after retiring from the Tojo Clan, Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces a new protagonist named Ichiban Kasuga. This new lead has been released from 18 years in prison and is on a mission to find out the reason for the betrayal that led to his lengthy imprisonment. Fans of Yakuza are sure to love this must-play RPG.

#8 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the most RPG-like Assassin’s Creed games there is. It builds upon Origins and Odyssey to provide gamers with an RPG experience that rivals the best of them. The Viking world of ancient Britain is one of the best open worlds that Ubisoft has created, and one that begs to be explored. With the Dawn of Ragnarok update releasing earlier this year, there’s never been a better time to get into the latest Assassin’s Creed game.

#7 Cyberpunk 2077

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Cyberpunk 2077 was released at the end of 2020 to a scathing reception. The game was broken almost beyond belief, earning it the rare distinction of being one of the only games to be removed from the PlayStation store due to just how bad it was. However, that was then, and the game has come a long way over the last year. Developer CD Projekt Red has been improving the game and with the next-gen update, it’s actually an RPG worthy of people’s time. The next-gen update included a massive amount of improvements to the game besides the obvious FPS and graphical bumps. Now is the time to finally give Cyberpunk 2077 a fair shot on Xbox Series consoles.

#6 Fallout Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 1997-2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PC | Xbox

The Fallout series is one of the best RPG franchises of the Xbox 360/Xbox One generation. Fallout 3 and New Vegas from the Xbox 360 are true classics of the genre. The games have also been upgraded with enhanced backwards compatibility for Xbox Series consoles, making that the best way to experience these classics. Fallout 4, while not quite as revered as its Xbox 360 brethren, is also a great RPG experience in its own right. Better yet, all of the games are available right now on Xbox Game Pass. Time for a binge, perhaps?

#5 Dark Souls Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Dark Souls is the multiplatform spiritual successor to Demon’s Souls. When FromSoftware couldn’t make a Demon’s Souls 2 without Sony, the company decided to create the Dark Souls series instead. The first game is Demon’s Souls 2 in all but name. More than that, Dark Souls took the original game and refined it into an RPG masterpiece. The remastered Dark Souls is now available on Xbox Series X/S on its own or as part of the Dark Souls Trilogy collection. The collection is a great way for players to get into this series for the first time. While the second game doesn’t quite live up to the standard of the first set, it’s worth it even if only to play the first and third games. Dark Souls 3 is arguably the best Souls game there is and must play for any Souls fan.

#4 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2015 / 2022 (Next-Gen)

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

The Witcher 3 is arguably one of the best and most influential open-world games of the Xbox One generation. The game was released in 2015 and kept getting better with time as CD Projekt Red added DLC and plenty of updates to the game. This year is the perfect time for Xbox Series owners to get into the game, as CD Projekt Red is scheduled to deliver a free next-gen update for the game later this year. It’s truly one of the most fantastical RPGs of recent years, so deep and rich that it spawned a hit Netflix series of the same name. If swordplay, magic, and monsters are your jam, The Witcher 3 is a must-play RPG.

#3 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Genre: Action RPG, Third-Person Shooter

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

As video game franchises go, Mass Effect is up there with the best of them. The recently released Legendary Edition is an excellent remaster of these classic RPGs. This classic series first launched in 2007 with the original Mass Effect, and the remastered collection includes the entire trilogy: Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. These include upgraded graphics that have been completely reworked for modern consoles. The games look astounding compared to the first game that debuted on the Xbox 360, and the compilation also includes all DLC released for each of the three titles throughout the years. This is one RPG collection that is a must-own.

#2 Elden Ring

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

There’s a reason Elden Ring is the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic and has been setting sales records. The game received perfect or nearly perfect reviews across the board and has taken over the gaming conversation. As the first open-world Souls game, it also managed to add a lot of life to the already popular franchise. Hours upon hours can be lost exploring the world of Land’s Between. It’s the kind of game where you do “just one more thing” and three hours fly by. Barring any major surprises, it’s likely to be most people’s game of the year for 2022, and with good reason.

#1 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Skyrim is so good it has been re-released on seemingly every device that has a screen. In fact, The Elder Scrolls V is so influential that a lot of games on this list can trace their roots back to it. That’s not to say it feels outdated either–Skyrim plays as well today as it did when it was released on the Xbox 360. Given all the versions that have been released and improved since its release in 2011, this may actually be the best time to jump back into the world of Tamriel. This fantasy RPG game is so good it’s arguably the reason that Bethesda hasn’t released The Elder Scrolls VI. If that doesn’t make it worth playing, nothing will.