44 Best NEW RPGs of 2024

RPGs are easily one of the most popular genres in gaming, and so allow us to show you the Top New Upcoming RPGs of 2024!

#44 Palworld

Platform: PC Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date: January 19, 2024 (early access)

Steam | Xbox

Putting Palworld on this RPG list will seem very cliché, and that’s because it is! This is absolutely the kind of RPG you’re thinking of, just with some very dark twists.

The title is indeed a “monster catcher” title where you’ll travel around and get “Pals” for your personal collection. Like many RPGs, you’ll train them and raise them so they can get stronger. You can even breed or fuse these Pals to make even better creatures!

Then, what you decide to do with them is up to you. You can treat them like family, or create an army, or maybe you’ll want to outfit them with guns!

Or, you can eat them.

#43 Gothic 1 Remake

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: TBA

There are a lot of franchises out there that are getting a rebirth, and now, it’s apparently time for Gothic to get that next step. There have been several games in its franchise, each one a dark RPG that gives you a lot of freedom and choice.

Now, a remake of the original is being made, and even being produced by an all new studio that was made JUST for this game to be born. They’re promising not only a modern remake, but on

#42 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Platform: PC PS5 PS4

Release Date: February 01, 2024

Developed by Cygames, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG set within the Granblue universe. The series started with Granblue Fantasy on mobile platforms, released exclusively in Japan. In the time since, there has been a fighting game and even an anime. Platinum Games was contracted to help Cygames, which should result in exciting combat combined with the RPG elements and setting of the Granblue universe.

#41 Sengoku Dynasty

Platform: PC

Release Date: August 10, 2023, early access (Full Release 2024)

Life is meant to be full of choices in crafting your life. Sengoku Dynasty takes that to a new level by letting you choose from one of four different paths that’ll drastically affect your main character’s story.

He is a man who wants nothing more than to build a good life for his daughter and ensure their legacy is intact. But what life will he choose to live for her?

Will he become a leader to help their new home prosper? Will he become a craftsman to ensure financial stability? Will he become a warrior to fight off any evil that approaches? Or will he become a monk and seek blessings from the gods? The choice is yours alone to make.

#40 Blue Protocol

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: TBA 2024

Are you ready to take on a grand adventure? If so, get Blue Protocol! The game will feature you as someone trying to unearth the truth about their life. As you travel around the planet Regnas, you’ll meet people willing to help you, and you’ll help them in return.

A grand sweeping epic awaits you, one that will soon put the fate of Regnas in your hands. So be careful how you handle things. It might hurt you later.

But the other main hook of the game is the battle system. It’s easy to control yet action-packed. Moreover, you’ll get to tailor it to your personal style of play so that you enjoy every battle you’re in.

#39 Where Winds Meet

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA 2024

You likely have heard about Where Winds Meet for a while now, as there’s a hype about the game that many are curious about. The title is set in 10th-century China, and you’ll play a swordsman with a unique destiny that players decide how to play out.

One of the key elements of the game is the combat styles. While you are a swordsman, that’s not all you can do. You’ll embrace China’s vast martial arts styles and see how they change your combat tactics. The open-world game will have numerous adventures for you to partake in as you help usher in the end of an age.

#38 The Wayward Realms

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA 2024

You know you’re trying to make something different when you claim your new title will be a “Grand RPG” instead of just a regular one. The team behind The Wayward Realms is attempting to make an RPG title that will usurp all others, including making it so every choice the player makes truly affects the world around them.

Your character will be rooted in The Archipelago, an island chain of 100-island bodies strong, and each is realistically proportioned. Within this island chain are numerous factions who have claimed islands for their own, seek to expand, and wish to quash any who get in their way.

Via a “game master,” the title will constantly evolve, and you’ll need to evolve with it.

#37 DokeV

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA 2024

Oh, look! Another title that also features “cute monsters” for you to interact with in various ways. It’s almost as if people love ripping off beloved franchises to make money themselves! Who would’ve thought?

Anyway, in DokeV, you’ll be a human character who gets to work alongside creatures that are inspired by Korean folklore. Little is known about the game, but you will get to explore a vast world with your creatures by your side. You’ll undoubtedly get to battle with them and grow them through your combat experiences.

The team ensured that the world didn’t feel “fake” but instead, one that was quite similar to our own world.

#36 ArcheAge 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: TBA 2024

When you get to make a sequel to an MMORPG, you know you’re doing something right. ArcheAge 2 will build up on everything the original MMO did, making gamers even happier. Not the least is that the title will run on the Unreal Engine 5, and thus, the vast landscapes you’ll visit will be crisper and more detailed than ever.

The game promises an “immersive experience” you can shape on your own via non-linear moments and experiences. The game will turn out how you want it to, so don’t be afraid to see what is out there!

Plus, a deep battle system will keep things fun and fresh.

#35 Farathan

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA 2024

The story of Farathan takes place in a world where your father set up a human kingdom. However, he vanished when he tried to take the orc homeland for your people. Fast forward over a decade, and you’re asked to take the crown to lead the people out of a brewing civil war.

However, before you can make it to your destination, orcs ambush you, nearly drowned in a river, head your head so hard you forget your skills, and must decide what to do next.

The world is yours to wander at your leisure, and you can attempt to reclaim the throne or do whatever else you desire. It’s your story. Tell it how you want.

#34 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Platform: Switch PS4 PS5 PC Xbox One Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: April 23, 2024

You might not have heard of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, but you are likely familiar with Suikoden if you’re an RPG fan. This turn-based RPG, which was originally funded through Kickstarter, is developed by some of the core members responsible for Suikoden‘s creation. The story promises to include 100 characters, along with involved recruitment and town building mechanics. With such a lineage and striking ambition, there’s a lot to look forward to.

#33 Greedfall 2: The Dying World

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

Despite being labeled with a “2”, Greedfall 2: The Dying World is a prequel to the previous game and takes place a few years before the events of the original title. Moreover, you will find yourself on the “old continent” and partake in a new story of freedom.

Specifically, you are a character who lives peacefully on an island until a group of colonists rips you from it in the name of conquest.

Taken to this “new world,” you must fight against your oppressors and stop their spread. You won’t have to fight alone, however. Instead, build a team of allies and make things right. You might even get to build deep bonds with them!

#32 Lost Soul Aside

Platform: PC PS5 PS4

Release Date: 2024

While there aren’t many details for Lost Soul Aside just yet, the looks and gameplay are being touted as rather unique. For example, the battles are said to be both “fluid” and “intense.” But obviously, you’ll be able to judge that for yourself once you get your hands on the title.

No matter what you think about it, numerous things will stand in your way as you attempt to clear the story. But what other challenges await? Will it live up to the hype that the team at Ultizero Games has promised? You’ll have to wait and see!

#31 Nightingale

Platform: PC

Release Date: February 22, 2024

What happens when you get trapped in an unfamiliar realm and have no way home? Simple, you try and make it back by jumping into random portals!

In Nightingale, you’ll become a “Realmwalker,” and attempt to survive the experience as you make your way from one Fae World to the next. To outlast everything coming for you, you’ll need to craft weapons and armor to make your character strong enough to handle threats. Play alone or with friends, become the warrior you need to be, and see what beauty and horrors these realms have to offer!

Heck, you can even build a home in these realms if you want!

#30 Black Myth Wukong

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

Black Myth Wukong is the first commercial project from Game Science, which makes the footage we’ve seen thus far all the more impressive. Coming to us from a Chinese studio, we should expect an authentic representation of Chinese folklore that we don’t see too much of in mainstream games. Its action RPG combat appears slow-paced and methodical, which should satisfy fans of the Souls series. It’s also worth noting that Black Myth: Wukong is running on Unreal Engine 5, meaning it should shine on PC and next-gen consoles.

#29 Kristala

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

We’re not going to lie to you. Kristala is a game about cat warriors. No, we’re being serious here. This is a cat-based RPG, and we’re sure many of you will find that purr-fect.

As a certain young cat warrior, you’ll be blessed with magic and must use it to save your world. Plus, you can customize your playstyle to suit your needs or desires. Additionally, since you’re a cat, you’ll find traversing the world to be much easier than any human warrior could ever do.

Oh, and if you want to sneak around and get enemies before they notice you, you have that option!

#28 Chrono Odyssey

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

The team behind Chrono Odyssey notes that the game may look like “another MMORPG on the market,” but they’ve worked hard to ensure that’s not the case. Not the least is using their own gaming experience to talk about what works, what doesn’t, and how to make things more unique. Plus, the game is on Unreal Engine 5, which means top-of-the-line graphics await.

The game’s world and combat are also special. The game will have “seasons” that make the world shift in one form or another. As for combat, a “time element” will make things much different from other MMORPGs. Plus, you can team up with hundreds of players to complete certain tasks!

#27 Metaphor: ReFantazio

Platform: PC PS5 PS4 XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

Atlus is at it again! They’re already hard at work on their most-beloved RPG series, which we’ll talk about later, but they’re also cooking up something new called Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Weird name aside, the game will feature the familiar mechanics of past Atlus RPGs. The title takes place in a fantasy world inspired by medieval Europe. However, not all is as it seems in more ways than one. You’ll play as someone attempting to protect their kingdom from harm.

While details are still thin, the game’s trailer highlights the unique visual style and the fantasy elements. The game’s tagline seems to be, “Face Your Fears, Take Back Tomorrow.” We’ll find out how true that is.

#26 Path of Exile 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

If you enjoyed the first game in the series, you’d enjoy Path of Exile 2. The game combines the first and second titles to unify a story years in the making, providing lots of gameplay experiences for you.

Within the second game’s story, two decades have passed since the end of the previous story. But even though the world is rebuilding, the darkness within men is causing problems, and the world is becoming corrupted once again!

Pick one of 19 different classes and head out into this action-RPG world to make it better, or die trying! You’ll probably aim for the first option.

#25 Rise of the Ronin

Platform: PS5

Release Date: 2024

A Ronin is a “samurai without a master,” they are arguably the most dangerous entities in Feudal Japan because they don’t have a “purpose” to follow. However, in Rise of the Ronin, you’ll play one such warrior who has the fate of the nation in his hands.

You’ll wander across Japan during the 19th century when things have turned chaotic. The West has come to the land of the rising sun, and the future has never been more uncertain.

Your choices will shape the story and determine what happens in Japan. Plus, you’ll engage in intense combat against those who stand in the way of your goals. Will you save the nation? Or will you doom it?

#24 NEO BERLIN 2087

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

You are the detective known as Nolan. As a detective, you solve cases. It’s what you do. But when the police chief of Neo Berlin is brutally murdered, your next case will change everything. To learn the truth, you seek out the police chief’s daughter, Natalie. She holds the answers you need, but things only get more complicated as you find her.

NEO BERLIN 2087 will take you through an “emotionally charged” story where threats are everywhere, and the deeper you go into the mystery, the darker things will get. What is the conspiracy behind the events you’re trying to solve? You’ll need to survive the city and the wastelands outside to find out.

#23 Ashfall

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Welcome to the world of Ashfall, where an AI uprising has led to the world being destroyed by nukes! We’re sure we’ve heard of that plotline before…

Regardless, as one of the few survivors, you’ll wander through this new wasteland in a desperate bid to find the Core of Creation. The RPG elements pertain to how you handle your weapons. You’ll have nine “shooting styles” that you can pick from and evolve as you go on. Will you go in guns blazing with a weapon in each hand? Or will you focus on making every shot blow your foes away?

Experiment, explore, and have fun as you try and rescue civilization.

#22 Towerborne

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

At first, you might think that Towerborne is a tower defense title. After all, it has “tower” in its name. However, that’s not the case, as you are instead an “Ace” who was born within a tower and is tasked with saving the people that rest within the Belfry.

But you won’t be merely setting up defenses. Instead, you’ll take your party, whether they be recruited characters or other Aces, out into the world to take down the forces that seek to harm the people.

You can build your Ace how you want, so don’t be afraid to go nuts with the customization. Plus, the world is constantly growing, so your adventures won’t end.

#21 The Seven Deadly Sins Origin

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

It’s not surprising that an anime series would get the RPG treatment. After all, they already have the characters ready and “built,” the developers just need to put them in a meaningful scenario. In The Seven Deadly Sins Origin, you’ll take the reins of the legendary squad as they dive into their origins.

For those who don’t know, the group known as the Seven Deadly Sins were once knights of a kingdom. They were lauded for their abilities until they were accused of starting a coup against the king. They were locked up and then freed by the princess when another group tried a coup of their own!

How deep the game will go into the franchise’s origins is unknown.

#20 BitCraft

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

MMORPGs are known for giving the player a world to enjoy and then seeing what you can do in it. But in BitCraft, they’re going to literally change the game by giving you a world you can build and create at your leisure.

Through this “community-driven sandbox,” you can build towns wherever you want them and see how big you can make them! Or you can build up things like fortresses to protect what you feel you deserve.

No matter what you build, you’ll want to venture deeper into the world so you can find more resources to build things up and new places to put things in.

#19 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

Vampire society has done its best to keep itself hidden from humanity as a whole. But in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, all of Seattle is on the brink of war, and you’re the one who will either keep it together or push it over the edge.

You’ll play an Elder Vampire who must make key choices within vampire society to see what happens next. Through your actions, you’ll ally yourself with other vampires, humans, or creatures that walk the streets at night. But don’t forget to feed, and be careful about when and how you do it.

Use every gift your vampiric body allows to get the job done and shape the future how you desire it.

#18 The First Descendant

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: 2024

It’s not often you see a shooter being touted as an RPG experience, and yet that’s what The First Descendant is. The game is a mix of shooter and RPG styles to create a fresh and fun experience that you can play with friends. That includes taking on bosses on a 4-person co-op.

The game’s plot focuses on you and others defending a continent from an invasion. The more missions you do, the stronger you’ll become. But the deeper you go into the game, the more truths you’ll learn about who you are and what it means to be a Descendant.

With loads of options you can give your character, you’ll never be out of ways to customize your playstyle.

#17 Sand Land

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: 2024

Based on the story by Akira Toriyama, Sand Land will take gamers into a unique world where people and demons both have a problem: there’s not enough water! That sucks!

You’ll play as the “Fiend Prince,” Beelzebub. With his two comrades, you’ll journey across a vast desert in search of a mythical spring that could end everyone’s woes! But, naturally, it won’t be an easy adventure, as monsters and foes will try to stop you.

Another key twist is that instead of fighting with your characters, you’ll build up vehicles to fight monsters for you! You can also set up a base within the desert and slowly grow it until it’s a city!

#16 Unicorn Overlord

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: March 08, 2024

A more recently revealed title, Unicorn Overlord, is the latest game from the visionary creators at Vanillaware. They’ve teamed up with Atlus to deliver another visually stunning project full of RPG flair and options.

Key features in the new title include a tactical-RPG-focused style of battle. You’ll need to build the party you want and then guide them through each battle so they can do the damage and effects you need them to. With over 60 characters to build a team from, you’ll have multiple options at your disposal.

Plus, the more deeds you do within the game, the more likely other people from other kingdoms will come to your aid.

#15 Dragon’s Dogma 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

It’s been quite some time since the original game from Capcom was released. But at last, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has arrived, and a narrative-driven RPG awaits!

We say that because the game banks on the concept of letting players choose various elements of their journey from start to finish. You can decide how you look, what kind of abilities to have, who you want to have in your party, and more. Plus, the Pawns are back! You’ll get to use their abilities in combat to further stack the odds in your favor.

Capcom has overhauled various parts of the game to make the sequel an even better experience.

#14 Hyper Light Breaker

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

A follow-up to the beloved top-down hack-n-slash title, Hyper Light Breaker will put you into the 3D world known as the Overgrowth. Your goal is simple: take down the Abyss King so the people can be free again!

You can play this game alone or with others, and you’ll venture into a hand-crafted and procedurally generated world. The more you do, the more the world opens up, including building up a settlement where you’ll meet unique characters!

But most importantly, you’ll deal out damage through an arsenal of weapons you’ll equip to make the ultimate build! If one doesn’t work? Try something new!

#13 The New Witcher Saga (Polaris)

As we enter the top ten, it’s interesting that we will focus on a game that we know next to nothing about. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that a new saga in The Witcher is about to begin, and that will pique the interest of many who love the franchise.;

However, aside from a small teaser, we don’t know what the game is about, who will star in it, and more. We know it won’t be Geralt, as he had his “sendoff” in the third entry. CD Projekt Red is promising something new and fresh, but will it be able to capture the beauty and detail of the original trilogy? Only time will tell.

#12 Final Fantasy XVI (PC)

Platform: PS5 – June 22, 2023

Release Date: PC – 2024

Some of you might be surprised that we’re putting Final Fantasy XVI below certain other entries from Square Enix. The reason for this is rather simple. First, the game is already out on PS5, so it’s not exactly a “new game” or content like other titles Square Enix and other devs offer. Another reason to be a bit cautious is that PC ports haven’t been doing well, and given how much money the publisher lost after the title’s launch, they might just skimp on the PC port.

However, that shouldn’t take away from the epic fantasy RPG that awaits those who haven’t played the title yet. A deep and twisted tale awaits with gripping action-RPG combat. Enjoy!

#11 ARK 2

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

When you wake up in a world you don’t recognize, and everything you see feels out of place, you’ll need to figure out what’s going on quickly.

ARK 2 offers an expansive world to explore and seek the truth within. You must seek out the history of this place and attempt to discover what brought you to it. But be warned! There are many dangers within, including dinosaurs, tribes of people, and more!

Plus, you’ll get to meet up with “heroes” and team up with them to survive the harsh environments. Did we mention that one of those heroes is Vin Diesel? Because it is!

#10 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: March 2024

The irony of this entry is that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was supposed to come out a long time ago. We’re talking 2022. But the war in Ukraine left the title’s developer in a tough spot. They didn’t want to realize it during the conflict, so they’ve been sitting on it ever since.

But in 2024, it’s likely going to be released, and gamers will be treated yet again with a journey into the Exclusion Zone. Once you’re inside, you can do what you want. You can look for things to sell, fight other people or monsters you encounter, or even seek out the truth.

The real question is whether you’ll survive the experience.

#9 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: January 26, 2024

Oh, look! Ichiban is back! That can only mean nice and totally not weird things are about to happen, right?

Yeah, we all know better than that! Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will continue the story of Ichiban as he attempts to build up a new life for himself while still being tied to the Yakuza life he has known for so long. The game will apparently “fill in the gaps” between certain entries while still being its own thing.

The turn-based RPG combat and quests will be present, given their success in the previous title, and things are likely to get even crazier in the sequel. So, if nothing else, prepare for things to get nuts.

#8 Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S PS4

Release Date: 2024

Just when you thought the journey was over, Square Enix went “NOPE!” and brought you back into the mix! Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will be the fifth expansion in the beloved MMORPG, giving players plenty of new things to do.

For example, a new arc in the world is about to begin! The last expansion sealed up pretty much everything that had been happening in the first four expansions, so a new journey awaits! Plus, there will be new jobs, locations, monsters to fight, and so much more!

So get ready to level up your characters again once the expansion launches.

#7 Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: February 27, 2024

The War of Light and Darkness has had many ups and downs. But now, the time has come to deal with The Witness and stop their plans for reality.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will bring a true end to Bungie’s second game in the franchise, and all roads have led to this. You’ll head to The Pale Heart, where reality is being torn apart, and one can only hope that everything doesn’t turn out like this.

With multiple paths to embark on, you and others will have to venture deep to get the answers you seek and unlock what is required to put an end to the evil that is growing.

#6 Dragon Quest 12: The Flames Of Fate

Platform: TBA

Release Date: TBA 2024

Square Enix is firing on all cylinders in an attempt to get every major RPG series they have back up and running, and Dragon Quest 12: The Flames Of Fate is another attempt to make that happen. The 11th title was a huge hit with gamers, and the dev team is making big changes to the next entry to ensure its success.

For example, the game will use Unreal Engine 5 for its graphics, meaning it will look as good as possible. As for the plot, the team has been mum about things. However, they did note that character choices would matter in the title and that things will be “darker” this time around.

#5 Avowed

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

Avowed is an upcoming RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. These folks have made some truly incredible games over the years. Their works include the likes of Fallout New Vegas to The Outer Worlds. Unfortunately, we don’t have too much information for Avowed at the time of writing this description. We only received a small cinematic trailer announcing the game, but it looks like a new first-person RPG set in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity. Likewise, it would seem to have a similar gameplay setup to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. But right now, there are plenty of questions left to be answered, and hopefully, even if we don’t get this game in 2024, we’ll at least have a better understanding of what we can expect before 2025 arrives.

#4 Fable

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

Ah, Fable. One of the things that Peter Molyneux did his best to hype up every time it came out…and every time it just…didn’t seem to reach far enough. Or it didn’t live up to the hype that was given for it. But now, with a new team and a new focus, Fable is coming back, and it might just be able to live up to expectations.

While the team has been a bit hush on things currently, they do promise a return to the more fantastical side of the franchise, and they clearly want it to be a big game that gamers can appreciate. So let’s see what they come up with, shall we?

#3 Dragon Age Dreadwolf

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

Oh, how long has it been since the last Dragon Age title came out? …almost 10 years? Seriously? Well, then it’s good thing we know that Dragon Age Dreadwolf is coming out finally, isn’t it? Yes, the LONG delayed Dragon Age 4 seems to finally be making some headway, and that’s good for us because it means we won’t have to wait too much longer to play it.

You can expect a grand fantasy RPG in the style of the games of the past. Hopefully with some of that Bioware charm that made us fall in love with Dragon Age in the first place. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the game, but there is hope, and that’s enough for now.

#2 Persona 3 Reload

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: February 02, 2024

Atlus has been on quite a roll ever since they released their fifth mainline title. They’ve brought many of their games to numerous platforms, and now, they’re remaking the entry that truly brought a shift to their series via Persona 3 Reload.

The game will give a complete makeover to the OG title and adorn it with updated graphics, UI, music, voice acting, and more. The title takes place in a world where a gateway to another dimension has unlocked an extra hour during the day. Now, a group of students must come together and unlock their Personas so they can save the world from the monsters that lurk within the realm of Tartarus!

#1 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Platform: PS5

Release Date: February 29, 2024

Truly, there can be no more anticipated RPG in 2024 than Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The game is the follow-up to the title from 2020 that remade the classic RPG for a new era.

In part two of this trilogy, Cloud and the rest of Avalanche wander around the world to find Sephiroth and stop his plans for the planet. Along the way, they’ll meet new allies and learn more about the state of the world and the pasts of certain people that are more complex than one would think.

The title will make numerous improvements to the battle system, including new combo attacks and moves. Plus, there will be new summons to further add to your team’s power.